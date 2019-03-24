Watch Dems Worry Norms Are Destroyed as They Destroy Norms

The Washington Free Beacon put together a short video that captures the Democrats pretending to worry about the GOP destroying our norms and our Constitution at the same time they are actually destroying our norms and Constitution.
It’s short but great:
The new Democrat Party and all their announced candidates stand for the following, which will destroy our norms:
- Abortion for any reason to the moment of birth, and, in some cases, infanticide
- Open borders
- Unaffordable Medicare for All so if you want to keep your doctor, you can’t
- A Green New Deal that is unaffordable, undoable, and communist in nature. It nationalizes all pillars of society.
- Universal basic income which is also illogical, undoable, and communist in nature
- Reparations which are undoable financially and illogical in concept
- Confiscation of all semi-automatics and probably more than that
- Radical socialist Islamists can say anything racist they want, but whites can’t even questions Islamists
- Spending is no problem
- Taxation to 90 percent or more is reasonable
- Heavy regulations make sense
- Rollback of tax cuts that have given the USA an economic boon
- All media must be left-wing, and hard-left is preferable to anything on the right
- Fox News is evil
- Trump and anyone in any way tied to him must be destroyed
- Destroy all opposition
- Abolish ICE
- Do away with all private prisons, and some say all prisons
- Eliminate the Electoral College, making us an instant Socialist country
- Seize private companies
- Put fossil fuel company CEOs and climate deniers in prison
- Control free speech with leftists deciding what hate speech is and mandating political correctness
- Ballot harvesting is corrupt and they want more of it
- Illegal aliens should be allowed to vote and collect Social Security
- Citizens have to pay for the housing of others, especially illegals
- Huge wealth redistribution as a goal
- Illegals get more welfare, more college benefits, and they can commit crimes without accountability.
- Abolish Due Process (for opponents at least)
- The public pays for abortions
- Imprison Trump
Mark Levin provided a summary on ‘Hannity’ two days ago and it’s very good. He says, the greatest threat to our Republic is the Democrats.