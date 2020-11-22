Watch-he says he found fraud-figured out how Dominion switches votes

In the video below, Edward Solomon is using Philadelphia’s election data from November 4th as reported by the NY Times to show improbable results and impossible results and how this might have happened using Dominion software. The man who put this together gives examples of how Dominion might have switched the votes.

If you can stick with this video, the person who put this clip together believes he explains the irregularities on November 4th in the Philadelphia election results. He found hundreds and hundreds of them. There are statistically strange occurrences, and some can’t happen.

For example, it’s not until halfway through before Trump starts to get 10% of the votes. He gets 50% of the votes near the end. Only the last ten thousand rows show Trump getting slightly more votes than Biden.

It looks like the software is switching fractions — the ratios– to other precincts. Two of the nine examples he gives indicate fraud since they are impossible.

In one example, four precincts at 3:00 pm report a ratio of 1 Trump vote to 48 for Biden. That’s possible but what makes it weird is the ratio. When it stops, the original precincts it occurred in, transfer that ratio to other precincts. And the difference in time is under five minutes. We are to believe that four precincts held the ratio for many hours until 8 pm, and then the exact ratio appears in two more districts in this short time interval.

It’s not the only example. It happens over and over. If there were many hours, there would be nothing suspicious, but they shouldn’t be within 5-10 minutes or even within the same hour.

You can give them the benefit of the doubt until 10 pm when they transfer ratios at the exact time and that ratio then continues until midnight.

In other words, it appears Dominion transfers vote ratios between precincts. He didn’t look all that hard to find these. Mr. Solomon did it randomly and he found these examples of odd results.

At about 36:00 on the mark, Mr. Solomon explains how he thinks Dominion switches votes.

Mr. Solomon is a Libertarian and doesn’t necessarily have a dog in this fight. We don’t know who this Mr. Solomon is, but it looks very believable.

Watch:

This is the write up under the video:

In this data, particular vote ratios are transferred between random sets of seized precincts throughout the day (see image link below):

A total of nine exhibits are presented in this video, but there are in fact several hundred of these precincts seizures and ratio transfers on the day of November 4th alone, and the same ratios continue to be transferred for several more days within the overall dataset spanning an entire week.

Original data sets:

https://gofile.io/d/qZcQl6

“The Dominion System isolated a “Flip Set” from the expected vote count and the expected percentage.

It then splices the Flip Set into multiple “ratio sets” and assigns them to precincts throughout the day.

Once a particular “ratio set” receives the votes it needed, it releases that set, and then Dominion injects it into the city-wide count.

To hide it’s trail, Dominion reassigns the same “ratio set” to different (random) precincts throughout the day, so that the same precinct doesn’t keep getting the exact same ratio (or the same set of precincts).

During a particular period of time, while a precinct is selected, it gives Trumps an EXACT NUMBER of votes, it gives Biden a MINIMUM number of votes, and splits the small remainder to a third party or to Biden (via random assignment).

This explains why Jo Jorg [the Libertarian candidate] got so many votes in every precinct (I’m a Libertarian and I know very few libertarians who voted for Jo this year, due to the importance of this monumental election).”