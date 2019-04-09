Watch Iranian lawmakers chant ‘Death to America’

According to The Hill, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces a tough reelection amid corruption allegations, thanked President Trump for labeling Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization and said he asked for the designation.

It doesn’t matter if he did or didn’t, it has been in the works for a long time because the IRGC is a terrorist group. The U.S. slapped sanctions on them and this can only be a good thing.

There can be no peace without weakening the IRGC, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. When asked if this doesn’t endanger our soldiers, Pompeo said they have killed over 600 U.S. soldiers already.

The objective is “to deprive the world’s leading state-sponsor of terror the financial means to spread misery and death.”

Secretary Pompeo went one on one with Bret Baier:

The Iranians reacted like they always react. There was nothing new as Iranians chant in their assembly “Death to America!”

#Iran‘s MPs chant “death to America” in today’s Majlis session, all in IRGC uniform following U.S. designating #IRGC a terrorist group pic.twitter.com/vPXYCwrYgp — Sobhan Hassanvand (@Hassanvand) April 9, 2019