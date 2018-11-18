Watch Live Protest in Tijuana! Migrants Talk of RUSHING the U.S. Border

As we reported Saturday, many of the migrants in Tijuana are waiting for the arrival of thousands more so they can rush the border.

Facebook personality Paloma for Trump, a Mexican-American living in Tijuana, reported that the migrants are waiting for thousands more to arrive so they can all rush the border at one time. She linked to this article from Uniradio Informa which says exactly that.

One migrant, Henry Salinas 30, said, “It’s going to be all against one, one against all. All of Central America against one, and one against Central America. … All against Trump, and Trump against all.”

Also from Uniradio Informa, a pastor of the Ambassadors of Jesus Church, Gustavo Banda Aceves, said he heard migrants speaking of this plan to rush the border at the area where the vehicles all pass through between Mexico and the U.S.

Others say they will rush the border at the beach.

THEY ARE BRINGING CRIME

William LaJeunesse, a Fox News reporter was covering two protests Sunday against the migrants in Tijuana. They have brought drugs and prostitution with them. The Maras are in the 3,000 plus caravan currently in Tijuana with thousands more coming. Keep in mind that 50,000 a month have been pouring into the USA and this massive illegal immigration of unvetted migrants and criminals has been going on for years.

