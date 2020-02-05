Watch President Avoid Shaking Hands with Nancy Pelosi

President Trump and Speaker Pelosi haven’t spoken since mid-October when he called her a third-grade politician and she said all roads under Trump lead to Putin.

Pelosi is trying to unseat the President. When he entered the Chamber, she did not use the customary salutation that it was her high honor. She merely said it was the President of the United States.

Watch as he doesn’t shake her hand:

I added the Black Eyed Peas to Trump’s entrance and it makes is 10x better and syncs perfectly all the way to the end when he straight up denies Nancy Pelosi’s handshake: pic.twitter.com/OhF5ITJVDJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2020

Here’s another shot:

Trump declined to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand when he took to the podium for tonight's #SOTU address.https://t.co/32A4busdvO pic.twitter.com/1J3CNQoJ0H — POLITICO (@politico) February 5, 2020

And another:

President Trump appears to ignore Speaker Nancy Pelosi's outstretched hand for a handshake. #SOTU #StateoftheUnion pic.twitter.com/PJqKGEi8ZS — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2020

When the Speaker introduced the President, chants of “four more years,” broke out. His poll numbers hit 49% according to Gallup. This happened during an impeachment/removal trial.

Chants of “FOUR MORE YEARS!” break out after Nancy Pelosi introduces @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/eEuqYtK1OD — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020