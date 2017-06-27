Watch Sarah Sanders Blast Media Over ‘American Pravda’ Video

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Project Veritas’ undercover video. In the video, a CNN producer explains that the Russia story is “mostly bullish*t” but it boosts ratings.

Sanders suggested that the video is likely only the tip of CNN’s “fake news” iceberg.

She criticized CNN CEO Jeff Zucker in particular for advising his employees to ramp up Russia coverage because it helps their ratings.

“There’s a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not I don’t know, but I would encourage everyone in this room, and, frankly, everyone across the country, to take a look at it,” she said. “I think if it is accurate it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.”

CNN producer calls Russia story “mostly bullish*t”

The Project Veritas video below is alarming. Sean Hannity is calling for the CEO Jeff Zucker to be fired.

Reporter blames the victim

A reporter yelled at Sanders for answering the question. He’d prefer a shrinking violet. Instead of reacting this way to CNN’s fake coverage, he’s attacking the spokesperson for the victim.