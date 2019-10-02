Watch Schiff Lie About the Complaint & Trump Give the Press a Beat Down

Little Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, was consulted about the C.I.A. officer’s complaint days before the fake whistle-blower complaint was filed, the NY Times reported. He has been lying his fool head off [see video clip below]

THE TIMES VERSION

According to the Times, it shows the “future whistleblower” was very determined to make his allegations known. The ‘whistleblower,’ claims Trump wanted Ukraine’s government to interfere in the 2020 election.

We have NO evidence that’s true as of now. The transcript of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine shows Trump wanted to know about corruption in the 2016 election.

Also, according to the Times, it allegedly explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it.

It wasn’t blocked as Acting DNI Maguire explained during testimony this week.

Actually, Schiff and Pelosi have been called out online since they appeared to know what was in the complaint a month before anyone else did. They really had to admit that they knew.

THE ‘WHISTLEBLOWER’ WENT TO THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS FIRST