Watch Schiff Lie About the Complaint & Trump Give the Press a Beat Down

Little Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, was consulted about the C.I.A. officer’s complaint days before the fake whistle-blower complaint was filed, the NY Times reported. He has been lying his fool head off [see video clip below]
THE TIMES VERSION
According to the Times, it shows the “future whistleblower” was very determined to make his allegations known. The ‘whistleblower,’ claims Trump wanted Ukraine’s government to interfere in the 2020 election.
We have NO evidence that’s true as of now. The transcript of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky of Ukraine shows Trump wanted to know about corruption in the 2016 election.
Also, according to the Times, it allegedly explains how Mr. Schiff knew to press for the complaint when the Trump administration initially blocked lawmakers from seeing it.
It wasn’t blocked as Acting DNI Maguire explained during testimony this week.
Actually, Schiff and Pelosi have been called out online since they appeared to know what was in the complaint a month before anyone else did. They really had to admit that they knew.
THE ‘WHISTLEBLOWER’ WENT TO THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS FIRST
The C.I.A. officer allegedly went to the House of Representative DEMOCRATS after a colleague first conveyed the concerns to the C.I.A.’s top lawyer.
What it looks like to the rest of us, who can think normally, is this is a setup just like the past Russia-Trump and Stormy-Trump and Cohen-Trump setups. There is definitely a problem of collusion, but it’s on the part of Democrats.
So, tell us, how does a gossip, with second- and third-hand information get whistleblower status and qualify for anonymity? It’s a great deal for Democrats. This shady, ‘politically biased’ character can say anything and no one can grill him or even know who he is or what his agenda is.
The whistleblower did not follow the proper procedures. He was supposed to go to the ICIG first. It doesn’t matter because Democrats can do anything. The law doesn’t apply nor do procedures.
Imagine if Eric Trump pulled this?
The federal intelligence community whistleblower law explicitly states intelligence community whistleblowers must formally go through the ICIG *before* contacting Congress. In fact, those very procedures are cited in the document you screenshat. https://t.co/TCyUZ6Gp0Q pic.twitter.com/UiClBGi8Dh
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2019
In addition, the ICIG declared it ‘credible’ without looking at the transcript.
ICIG Didn’t Review Ukraine Call Transcript Before Determining Whistleblower Complaint Was ‘Credible’ https://t.co/T9UxfRTfTS
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2019
RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel fired off her response, “This is a stunning indictment of this impeachment charade. Schiff got a heads up on all this. His team then advised the “whistleblower” how to proceed, like getting a Clinton/Schumer lawyer who donated to Biden. Who’s colluding now?”
WATCH SCHIFF-TY LIE
Schiff has been lying constantly about knowing.
WATCH THE PRESIDENT GIVE THE CORRUPT PRESS A BEAT DOWN
The President was meeting with the President of Finland today when he let the press know how corrupt he thinks they are [and they are], among other things. It was wild.
Trump on breaking NYT report that Schiff knew about whistleblower before filing complaint: This whole thing is a scam. pic.twitter.com/oA1par5g1Z
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 2, 2019