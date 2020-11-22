Watch this video! Powell calls case in Georgia “explosive”…”biblical”

During an interview at Newsmax. Sidney Powell said she has mathematical and statistical proof the 2020 elections were rigged.

Powell revealed more in this interview than in previous interviews. She has been keeping information close to the vest for a number of reasons and she said, we prove cases in court, not in the media.

The famed attorney said she already introduced evidence. There are people who saw ballots being created, ballots destroyed, all kinds of evidence including the statistical evidence.

There is apparently other evidence that Democrats added 35,000 votes to every Democrat candidate to begin — definitely in one state.

Powell said she has a preponderance of evidence and there should be criminal prosecutions that could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

They have only begun to fight, Powell said. Their fraud case in Pennsylvania will include the evidence. She wonders how much the CIA was involved, and why the FBI was uninterested. Bill Barr, she said, probably doesn’t have the control he’d like to have, adding, “we have been on this bad path for decades.”

They can now literally drag and drop thousands of votes wherever they want, she stated.

She has “tons of evidence” and “thousands” had to be involved. One of the higher-ups of Dominion was in Detroit to handle things on election night. VPN lines were open to the Internet for foreign actors to meddle.

Her witness from Venezuela knew as soon as the machines were turned off, the algorithm was broken so they had to stop and backfill votes.

Jordan Sekulow is about to file an “explosive” and “biblical” case in Georgia, she asserted. Georgia is extremely bad, she said.

Powell also said the votes were also weighted in Biden’s favor.

Everything she says sounds nuts since we haven’t seen the cases yet.

She hopes to file Wednesday, maybe Friday. It’s massive. They will file differently in each state. Some of the legal claims will be identical. For example, there were changes made to the machines after the closing date.

This corruption could cross party lines, and she is concerned about Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

THIS TWEET COULD BE TELLING

Title 50 is defined by Wikipedia: Title 50 of the United States Code outlines the role of War and National Defense in the United States Code. Chapter 1: Council of National Defense. Chapter 2: Board of Ordnance and Fortification. Chapter 3: Alien Enemies.

Read more about Title 50 here on this link.