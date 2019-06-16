Watchdog Takes the Next Step to Force Kellyanne to Resign

CREW, the organization that forced the White House watchdog to review Kellyanne Conway’s violations of the Hatch Act, has passed a petition around to get her fired.

The Soros-funded ‘watchdog,’ Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which mostly focuses on Republicans [except for Maxine Waters], has taken the next step in a vicious attack on Kellyanne Conway.

The Hatch Act, bars federal employees from engaging in elections in their official capacity, something the Obama administration did regularly.

The Act has never been used because it is believed to be unconstitutional and invokes serious First Amendment questions.

In addition, Kellyanne Conway is on the President’s legal advisory staff and does not implement any policy decisions. She is in charge of nothing.

PETITION DRIVE, SIGNED BY THOUSANDS

CREW, in addition to constant vicious tweets, has launched a petition drive to get her to resign.

In one tweet, they wrote, the OSC watchdog found her behavior “Unprecedented -Egregious -Ongoing -Notorious -Unacceptable.” The person in charge of the OSC is Henry Kerner, a McCain flunky who also pushed Lois Lerner to target conservatives. Kerner claims he was unbiased in making the determination.

CREW writes: “Based on CREW complaints, the Office of Special Counsel has found that Kellyanne Conway’s repeated violations of the Hatch Act by using her official position for partisan purposes warrant her removal from federal service,” the group says on a website page for its petition. “OSC’s determination is unprecedented, but such egregious violations, and her expressed disdain for the law, make clear that her removal is necessary to preserve the rule of law.”The petition had accrued more than 12,600 signatures as of Sunday morning. The group’s goal is to reach 12,800 signatures.

Here’s how OSC described Kellyanne Conways’ behavior in response to our complaint:

-Unprecedented

-Egregious

-Ongoing

-Notorious

Thousands of leftists signed the petition.

CREW also wrote, “We requested records on all of OSC’s outreach to stop Conway’s Hatch Act violations, testing the White House stance that OSC’s scathing letter was unfair.”

The hill calls CREW a “nonprofit accountability watchdog organization.”

In a 17-page report sent to Trump, the office accused Conway of breaking the law on numerous occasions “by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.”

As if we never heard that from the Obama or Clinton administrations.

They are back to using the ‘rule of law’ mantra which is the phrase of the month, claiming she violated it.

Tucker deals with who is above the law.

TRUMP WON’T DO IT

The White House dismissed the findings of the OSC, calling the recommendation “deeply flawed.”

“No, I’m not going to fire her. I think she’s a terrific person,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

It would be good to see the Hatch Act go to the Supreme Court. It’s illegal.