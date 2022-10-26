Waukesha Darrell Brooks Trial Offers College Lessons for the Ages

By Mark Schwendau

The Darrell Brooks trial in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for his part in the Christmas parade carnage of last November, has offered video lessons for future college students in both the Colleges of Law and Psychiatry for many years to come. It also leaves us with some lingering questions.

Yesterday, on day 17 of the trial, both sides delivered their closing arguments after a lengthy trial that often came off like a circus sideshow over a legal trial that should have been somber and respectable. The jury was given final instructions and dismissed to begin deliberations on their upcoming verdict in the case.

Some of the unusual highlights of the trial included Brooks representing himself, beginning to disrobe in the court, losing a game of stare-down with the judge, building a desktop fort with document boxes so the judge could not see him, demanding the judge advise the jury of their power to nullify any law they don’t agree with, and evidence of a social media post made by someone claiming to be a juror coming before the court to discredit the judge.

The judge informed jurors about the post and the fact it is being investigated by law enforcement for illegal jury tampering, believed to be a prank by an online impersonator.

Judge Jennifer Dorow explained to the jury, “After this trial is completed, you are free to communicate with anyone in any manner. These rules are intended to ensure that jurors remain impartial during the trial. If any juror believes that another juror has violated these rules you should report that to me.”

The post was found on subReddit titled “Justice4Darrell” which has since been removed. It accused Judge Dorow of being biased against Brooks, saying, “clearly she is not an impartial judge and has been trying to belittle, demean, bully and pull procedural tricks on him fairly frequently.”

That post was later updated with a note, saying, “This was all a prank, I didn’t think this would blow up like this. We are sorry.”

Tuesday, prosecutors presented evidence they believe proves Brooks is guilty of killing six people and injuring dozens more at the Waukesha Christmas parade of last November. In total, some 76 counts were brought against Brooks. The prosecutors apologized for the graphic nature of the videos but said they felt it was important to show them in court. People watching the trial streaming did not see any videos depicting Brooks mowing down people in the parade from behind.

The most graphic verbal description of the videos was when the prosecutors eluded to how one could see the SUV bouncing up and down as Brooks drove over the Waukesha parade participants.

Waukesha County DA Susan Opper gave the prosecution’s closing argument in the Christmas parade attack trial of Darrell Brooks. Prosecutors also showed home security videos of how Brooks fled from police and tried to hide after the carnage. They ended their closing arguments with a video that recapped all the carnage he allegedly caused with a body count summation.

In his own rambling closing argument, Brooks broke down in tears and asked the jury to “Do what’s right.” But not before he offered a list of reasons why the event happened, being very careful to disconnect himself from the tragedy.

For example:

He accused the judge of not informing the jury they had the power to nullify the charges brought against him if they felt he was not tried fairly.

(The judge informed him of case law that showed they have the power, but they do not have the right to do such a thing in this particular trial.)

He blamed the people in the parade for not getting out of his way, claiming he was constantly blowing his horn.

(Interestingly, some say they did hear Brooks blow his horn while others did not. His horn could not be heard in any of the videos produced in court.)

He blamed his 2010 Ford Edge for having a vehicle acceleration recall.

(This statement was struck from the trial as there is no evidence of any such recall on the Ford Edge.)

At one point, he said it was God’s will that these people had died.

(This statement sent a shiver up Christians’ spines as it seemingly exposed Brooks as a sociopath.)

At one point, Brooks professed he was not a killer and could not kill anybody saying, “Anyone who’s really had conversations with me, spent time around me, wouldn’t think for one second that this is an intentional act.”

While Brooks acted as his own attorney, he read from a legal pad of paper with handwritten notes. It showed he had obviously been coached by somebody in the legal community. His (and their) intention seemed to lead the proceedings to a mistrial or hung jury. After the judge reintroduced him into the main courtroom from the remote one and said she assumed he was ready to proceed with his closing arguments, he said, “I am ready to address the subject matter jurisdiction as well, too.” Making a claim, the court where his trial was being held did not have the jurisdiction to do so.

She refuted his statement as wrong stating this had been ruled on previously.

He then went on reading from his notes, arguing with the judge:

“For the record, may I respectfully request a legal reconsideration of your ruling (on jury nullification)?

Is that a tacit agreement that you don’t have to answer my objection, your honor?

I reject that ruling and take exception to that ruling, your honor.

For the record, may I request a legal or factual basis for your ruling, your honor?

For the record, may I request a written judicial finding of facts and a conclusion of law on this issue, your honor?

For the record, may I respectfully move for an interlocutory declaratory appeal on this matter, your honor?

For the record, may I move to stay these proceedings until this matter is adjudicated by a court of competent jurisdiction, as this court has no subject matter jurisdiction?”

All of his requests were denied by Judge Dorow, to which he concluded by asking her, “Based on what law or fact?”

Throughout his trial, Brooks has sparred with Judge Dorow to seemingly goad her into doing or saying something that would allow him to appeal his conviction to a higher court after hers if he is found guilty. He constantly brought up the issue of “fairness.”

CONCLUSION:

The trial of 40-year-old Darrell Brooks will be one for the ages for future lawyers and psychologists to study, perhaps for political science majors as well. Brooks has provided hours of video to learn from.

Brooks seemed to go back and forth, playing the part of a person with sanity issues as well as a college-educated person in law totally cognizant of his surroundings and proceedings.

His closing argument was interesting in that he blamed everybody but himself for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. He worked an agenda to portray himself as a victim while never uttering the two words the world needed to hear, “I’m sorry.”

Some would say his role in the legal proceedings was combative, but I saw it more as calculated obstructions, just this side of contempt. He was working on a preplanned agenda handed to him on a legal notepad by somebody who knows the law.

At one point, he produced a bible claiming to be a Christian, stating he was raised in a Christian “from the womb” and said his Bible is always with him. What was most humorous about that sidetrack of his closing is the Bible in front of him seemed to have the initials of either “MM” or “WW” on its edge in black marker (see picture above from online streaming of the trial).

Judge Jennifer Dorow has gained high accolades in this country as a result of her conduct in this trial. One news commentator said out loud what many have been thinking, “That woman has the patience of Job!” a Biblical reference to a man who was constantly tested by Satan.

Another woman in this trial who deserves so much credit is Waukesha County DA Susan Opper. Many times in her closing argument, she mentioned how it was not her job to get to the motive of criminal acts but simply to present the evidence of the acts for the jury to establish guilt or innocence. This was important as so many people simply wanted to know why Brooks did what he did.

Coming away from this trial, I was reminded of two old expressions:

“The man who represents himself in a court of law has a fool for a client,” as well as “Adding insult to injury.”

I also thought about how America has evolved over the years.

Some 100 years ago, somebody like Darrel Brooks would have been taken out and publically hung without trial.

Some 75 years ago, somebody like Darrell Brooks would have been found guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a state mental asylum for life.

Today it seems like the Darrel Brooks of society gets to play games in court and make a mockery of our legal proceedings and justice system until some Soros-planted state’s attorney or governor can grant them a pardon to release them to do it all over again.

The term “justice” used to mean when the punishment fits the crime. Sadly, we don’t see that so much in America anymore.

Another interesting aspect of this trial is the mainstream media has not been salivating all over themselves, covering it presumably because the “assault with a deadly weapon” charges did not involve a firearm but an automobile instead. If you want to witness the hypocrisy of the mainstream media, look at how they covered the Kyle Rittenhouse trial of Kenosha compared to the Darrel Brooks trial of Waukesha just 50 miles away and two years prior!

You may recall Rittenhouse was tried in the media before the court and has been since suing and winning (bigly) for defamation. Nobody has pontificated about Brooks’s guilt or innocence when the public simply just wants to know, “Why?”

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

