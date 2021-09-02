We are all Stalinists now! Candace Owens denied care as an unvaxxed one

















Occupy Democrats, typical far-Left Dems, are showing their Stalinist colors. If Candace Owens doesn’t do what they say, she will not be taken care of by health professionals, and they are more than fine with that.

A private healthcare facility in Colorado wouldn’t test her since she wasn’t vaccinated. Forget the Hippocratic Oath with these people. And, it’s also a private facility so they don’t have to do anything. They can be unethical.

The only problem is it’s the only one around that could test her.

The clinic said they “cannot support anyone who has helped make the pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, discouraging masks, and dissuading” vaccinations.

This is literally ‘nuts’! If you have a differing opinion, you may not express it. They will ban you from healthcare.

The Occupy Democrats apparently think Stalinism is A-OK.

COVID is very dangerous for some people but not most and this level of alarm and abuse can only be to control people. Personally, I did get the vaccine because of a health factor, but no one should be forced to take a vaccine.

BREAKING: A Colorado clinic DENIES a COVID test to Trumper Candace Owens, telling her that they “cannot support anyone who has helped make the pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, discouraging masks, and dissuading” vaccinations. RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE CLINIC’S DECISION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 2, 2021

I have already heard so many stories of people being banned from treatment because they haven’t gotten the jab that it is beyond belief. That moron Don Lemon for one promotes no care for the unvaxxed.

She is a young woman who probably wants another child. Why should she take a chance on a shot when they really don’t know what the effect could be on her or the baby? She’s low-risk as well.

Ms. Owens is complying with the mandate and they won’t let her do it.

If you don’t want conservatives to be able to test because of our viewpoints then STOP MANDATING the test, you imbeciles. I am healthy. I do not want to play the idiotic covid test game any more. You don’t want me there and I don’t want to be there so END the mandates. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Conservatives should not be allowed to take Covid tests, even when they are mandated. Rather, we should be given exemption cards. We are too indecent to be made to follow the Covid rules. No more testing for conservatives. Exempt us from this fake pandemic please. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 2, 2021

Related















