We Are on the Precipice of Incrementally Losing the Second Amendment

The far-left politicians and media are sadly winning the gun control argument by framing every suicide, every mass shooting, every gang crime as gun violence instead of what they are.

San Francisco has labeled the NRA a terrorist organization and many Americans agree with that extreme and outlandish viewpoint, even some Republicans, according to Rasmussen.

Possibly unconstitutional laws like Red Flag laws are being instituted throughout the nation. Both represent the incremental destruction of the Second Amendment. We are in the danger zone and could lose the Second Amendment.

THE SURVEY

In a new survey Rasmussen Reports, “nearly one-out-of-three Likely Democratic Voters (32%) favor declaring the NRA, a Second Amendment rights group, a terrorist organization in the community where they live.

Even more shocking, 14 percent of Republicans responding agreed — that’s one out of every seven.

According to Rasmussen, 28 percent of Democrats say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA.

Remarkably, that view was shared by 15 percent of Republicans.

The Second Amendment is vitally important. It confirms our inherent right to self-defense. If the confused Americans think they can take this away, they can take all our rights away and destroy all our Amendments. Without the Bill of Rights, the Constitution is nothing.

The NRA is only a lobbying group for the Second Amendment. They teach gun safety classes. That’s all they do. Destroying them is unAmerican. This new and crazy definition of what a terrorist group is, based on consultation with the corrupt Southern Poverty Law Center, must not stand.

THE POSSIBLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL RED FLAG LAWS

Dana Loesch called out the innocent until proven guilty Red Flag laws. They destroy our due process rights. We should not be giving them away under any circumstances.

All of the Red Flag Laws put through in various states so far take away due process rights.

In a string of ten tweets, Dana Loesch explained why we must oppose Red Flag Law:

1) #RedFlagLaws are an inversion of “innocent until proven guilty.” The standard of evidence is low and while state laws vary, many different people, not just family, can report you.

2) You don’t have to be in the room (and advance notice isn’t required) for the petition to be granted meaning you must wait to defend yourself. Most laws provide no penalty for abuse and no state law allows for civil cause of action against false accusers.

3) Time varies as to how long until respondents can have their day in court. A study conducted on Indiana’s law, which said 14 day wait, revealed that the average wait was 9 months. Rights delayed are rights denied.

4) @davekopel, who has done excellent research on this, has noted that of the four states with the oldest gun confiscation laws, Connecticut, Indiana, California, and Washington, no research has revealed any statistical reduction in crime. #RedFlagLaws

5) No advance notice is given ahead of serving a #RedFlag order. That worked out horribly for Maryland resident Gary Willis, who was shot and killed when answering his door early morning before the sun was up. This puts LEO in a HORRIBLE position of enforcing these orders.

6) Counsel is not provided (Blumenthal draft does, it’s of little solace considering), meaning you could be like FL man Jonathan Carpenter, who is waging an expensive court battle to clear his name and reclaim his property because his name was too similar to a drug dealer’s.

7) We aren’t arresting people, we’re arresting guns. State laws ignore the very reason the petition was granted in the first place: danger resulting in violence or mental instability. No mental evaluations given, no charges for a crime.

8) How will confiscated firearms be stored? Local police will be tasked with figuring out storage and bearing the cost of any liability or insurance — at a time when some struggle with budgets to afford body cams.

9) This isn’t just about the 2nd Amendment. It doesn’t matter if you’re a “gun nut” or even own guns. The deconstruction of due process calls into question your 5th and 14th Amendment rights, too.

10) Lastly (not really, but I’m sticking to 10), if there is enough evidence to strip you of your rights THERE IS ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO CHARGE YOU or commit you. There are NUMEROUS other options to start fixing this problem WITHOUT sacrificing due process.

She came up with solutions too.

Let’s start by:

– demanding all agencies comply with reporting prohibited possessors to the federal database to stop ineligible people at point of sale.

– demanding prosecutors stop reducing charges and judges issuing weak sentences for felony gun crimes & reduce recidivism…

… and let’s demand that schools stop coddling dangerous offenders. When kids make rape lists on bathroom walls, have them evaluated. When they message classmates threatening to kill them, that’s actionable, arrest them. ENFORCE THE LAW.