We could start opening soon and save our economy

Democrats are focusing on mass testing for the Wuhan Virus which will take entirely too long. We need to test the way we always have and as we do for polling, that is, take random samples over several days. We also need to do more than wait until the virus flatlines.
It isn’t what many of our politicians want. They want to keep this going and spend lavishly.
TESTING
No, we don’t need to test everyone in the country before we open for business. We can save our economy if we act quickly. Unfortunately, our imperious leaders are slowing things down over politics.
Renowned Dr. David Katz, the founding director of the Yale-Griffin Research Center, addresses the testing needs required to open up:
HERD IMMUNITY
If we look at Sweden and Brazil, they didn’t shut down and are doing better than many of their counterparts. They are relying on herd immunity.
In addition to herd immunity, this illness is mostly affecting very select groups of people: elderly, pre-diabetics, obese, people with serious underlying illnesses like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, cancer, and so on. We need to focus on isolating them, not everyone.
A renowned physician, Dr. David Katz, was on ‘Life, Liberty, and Levin,’ an intellectual show that hosts prominent societal influencers as guests. Dr. Katz had a piece in the NY Times months ago that has turned out to be accurate today.
Titled, “Is our fight against Coronavirus worse than the disease,” it outlined the dangers of not balancing precautions with economic considerations.
Here are two screenshots from the article:
Last night on Levin’s Sunday night Fox show, he described herd immunity and why it is necessary:
BLUE STATES ARE IN THE MOST TROUBLE NOT RED
CNN is trying to shame red states that did not shut down with a recent article. Ironically, it is the blue cities and states with Democrat governors that are suffering the most.
LaCorte News reports: Currently, New York has 933 deaths per million people. Oklahoma – one of the states in the CNN report – has 36. South Dakota, another state “shamed” for not issuing stay-at-home orders, has 8 deaths per million. Steve Krakauer, a media analyst, and critic, notes in his Twitter feed that South Dakota and several other states mentioned in the report, already peaked.”
The eight red states with Republican governors that did not shut down are rural and they social distance by nature of their populations being spread out.
The big cities, with mostly Democratic governors, are suffering the most.
In the end, flyover country will fare the best as they slowly develop herd immunity.
In the end, this entire plan to shut down endlessly was a leftist boondoggle and still is. The leftists won’t open until the disease flatlines. Thus, we need to protest.
WATCH THE VIDEO WITH RENOWNED DOCTORS DISCUSSING A BETTER PLAN
Once it was revealed the models were based on Italy that alone should have caused concern. Italy’s hospital system certainly isn’t renowned. They were unable to meet the need in a flu epidemic a few years ago. Why would we base the economy of an entire country on such a comparison. There are other factors from Italy that complicated their problems, like putting everyone together with no isolation for virus patients. Along with that was the Chinese hug-a-thon. It’s no surprise their death rates are one of the highest. This is the precise reason the comparison to the Spanish Flu epidemic has been made. In the end it certainly appears This epidemic will be less than the Asian Flu epidemic of the 50’s. At some point in the future THAT will be understood to be the case. But for now the media and politicians have fear-mongering on their plates and are serve it hot and spicy.
One has to ask why Dr. Katz suggestion was and has not been attempted or even spoken about. The two main proponents of the current situation are Fauci and Birx, who were involved with the AIDS epidemic. Their suggestions follow a method suitable for AIDS, a participant virus, whereas this virus doesn’t have the same transmission methods. Would these two doctors apply the policies of a flu epidemic the same as this virus. Unlikely. Dr. Katz has suggested what is done under normal circumstances. Contact tracing would work in an AIDS epidemic but is nearly impossible in a virus outbreak. We knew enough early on to conclude that demographic and geospatial analysis would tell the most, but it seems not to have been pursued. Random testing would have provided the parameters for that type of analysis and given us a much better picture of where we were and where we are at.