We Give $300 Million Annually to UN Agency That Is Attacking Capitalism

The World Health Organization, an agency of the dictator’s club, the UN, has created a new “occupational phenomenon” which strikes at the heart of capitalism. It is called “burnout syndrome.”

The communists/socialists/globalists running the WHO conjured up a new medical problem — workplace stress. While it hasn’t yet been classified a medical disease, it’s almost there and the goal is a bit sinister.

The taking up of this “phenomenon” by WHO is not aimed at the slave labor in China or other areas of the world or the world’s warlords, it’s directed toward the West, and more specifically, capitalism.

They included burnout in the previous version of WHO’s disease handbook, the ICD-10, and claim it is characterized by “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion; increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job; and reduced professional efficacy.”

It is simply a “state of vital exhaustion,” Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for WHO, wrote in an email to NPR.

IT’S THAT HORRID CAPITALISM

Why blame it on the job and not the person’s mental condition or lack of success? Why use it to attack the West when China and North Korea actually have slaves and serfs.

They want workers to believe they are worked too hard and it’s the fault of owners and bosses in business.

WHO’s motive with Burnout Syndrome is to blame capitalist employers and the “oppressive” capitalist workplace for birthing a disease which is “afflicting” the workers in Western cultures. “The WHO has become obsessed with western lifestyles at the expense of more serious health matters in the developing world”, says economist Chris Snowden.

The message WHO wants to send to burnout “victims” is, “It’s not your fault, American citizens. Your bosses are overworking you and they’re making you sick. You’re being taken advantage of.”

They are trying to create the fake abuses of the 19th century in peoples’ minds although they don’t exist in reality. It only applies to the West.

This is Leninism.

The former CEO of Yahoo has stated that she does not believe work causes burnout: “A lot of people work really hard for decades and decades, like Winston Churchill and Einstein. Burnout is all about resentment” when you don’t get what you want or your manager tells you your personal performance is not meeting the standard.”

The U.S. gives these loons at WHO who mess up the handling of real illnesses like ebola $300 million annually. We are the monetary source of our own future destruction.