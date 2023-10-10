We Have a New Website Name – For Real

I’ve gone through two names for the website now and thought of others I never posted. I had a crowdsourcing company come up with a couple hundred. I didn’t like any of them. My friend came up with one, so I’m going with it.

One of the reasons I want to change the name is to go back on Facebook. I was on a page called Capitalism, and we had a huge audience. I had a small site for my website. They took Capitalism down because we didn’t meet standards. I didn’t have any strikes on my site, but they took me down anyway.

With a new name, I should be able to start a page. That’s where the readers are.

The site has gone down in viewership because it doesn’t have exposure to readers.

The new name is Back Channel, and the address is backchannelblog.com. I have to set it up, but that’s the name. I’m not changing it again. Maybe the fake fact-checkers will leave the site alone if it’s a blog.

I’m working on banners, but here are two.

