We Have a Winner! Sleepy Joe Is the Perfect Dem Candidate

On Thursday, Joe Biden told a small, enthusiastic audience that President Trump is going to collapse the economy and bring us into a great recession. It was a riotously popular thing to say. It’s certainly what Bill Maher wants to hear.

This is at a time when all the news is all good, unemployment is at a negligible 3.7%, more people have joined the workforce than in years, and minorities are working in historically high numbers.

“The world has changed,” the former vice president told reporters,” Biden said. “President Trump has turned it upside down internationally. He has turned it upside down economically. People are hurting badly. There’s no response.

“We faced a different problem 10 years ago when the economy collapsed because of Republican policies,” he added. “Now we face a problem that the economy, as well as the soul of this country, is collapsing because of this presidency.”

Sleepy Joe’s lies are so constant and so provably outrageous that the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board felt the need to call him out for his brazen lies about Iraq during the last debate. Joe’s now trying to claim he didn’t know the war he signed onto was going to actually be a war.

When you have no agenda and you’re a Democrat — lie.

He plans to cut the tax cuts and build those regulations back up if he wins. Joe’s running on that.

He’s ready to sell the USA and Americans out. He will do whatever he’s told by the loudest voices, which is probably why he promised to give healthcare to every foreigner who pops into the country illegally, legally, it doesn’t matter.

ALL THE THINGS HE WANTS, INCLUDING YOUR GUNS

He hates the USA. It’s a prerequisite to be a Democratic candidate. His sudden love of sanctuary cities supports that notion.

In ANOTHER newly resurfaced video, @JoeBiden takes a Trump-like stance against allowing so-called “sanctuary cities” to ignore federal law. Now, Biden says the U.S. is “obligated” to give illegal immigrants health care. That is a seriously rapid “evolution.” pic.twitter.com/Zw8yWiZAgO — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) August 4, 2019

Then there is the Second Amendment. He plans to gut that based on the claim that mass shootings are caused by guns and violence is gun violence.

Joe says, “Enough is enough!” That’s original.

Joe Biden: “I can say without fear of contradiction enough is enough is enough.” pic.twitter.com/lb7pGT8Dhb — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2019

A couple of months ago, Biden said the 2nd Amendment doesn’t mean you’re entitled to a gun.

Sleepy is also going to make certain we all pay for everyone’s abortions, including for all those foreigners who pop in.

He’s going to spend $5 trillion on climate change to start, but he has signaled he is flexible on that.

HE HAS STRANGE DEALINGS WITH FOREIGN GOVERNMENTS, ENEMIES IN FACT

There are also all those uncomfortable questions about him helping his son seemingly profit illicitly from foreign governments. China is one of those governments, and he’s flip-flopped in record time on whether he thinks China’s no threat or they’re actually dangerous.

Joe Biden doesn’t want you to share this video. pic.twitter.com/0BRqT3UuYP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 4, 2019

There is also Sleepy’s well-known history of plagiarism.

This all makes him the perfect Democrat candidate. Folks, we have a winner.