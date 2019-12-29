We Have Plenty of Forests! Please Tell the Climate Radicals & MSM

Since the starving polar bear fraud has been exposed, the climate radicals are looking for a new lovable animal to take their place. BBC found the animal — Koalas who are “clinging on for survival.”

Look at the poor desperate Koalas clinging to the tree that BBC found.

The clip accompanying the article further states, Deborah Tabart from the Australian Koala Foundation noted that “85 percent of the world’s forests are now gone.”

Fortunately, that is not true — at all.

“No, we are not running out of forests,” Human Progress reports:

Moreover, due to afforestation in the developed world, net deforestation has almost ceased. I’m sure that Tabart had nothing but good intentions in raising environmental concerns, but far-fetched claims about the current state of the world’s forests do not help anyone. The record needs setting straight.

After searching for evidence to support Tabart’s claim, the closest source I could find is an article from GreenActionNews, which claims that 80 per cent of the earth’s forests have been destroyed. The problem with that claim is that according to the United Nations there are 4 billion hectares of forest remaining worldwide. To put that in perspective, the entire world has 14.8 billion hectares of land.

For 80 per cent of the forest area to have already been destroyed and for 4 billion hectares to remain, 135 per cent of the planet’s surface must have once been covered in forests. GreenActionNews’ claim not only implies that 5.2 billion hectares of deforestation occurred at sea, but that every bit of land on earth was once forested. Ancient deserts, swamps, tundra and grasslands make mockery of that claim.

Amusingly, GreenActionNews’ claims that “forest is unevenly distributed: the five most forest rich countries are the Russian Federation, Brazil, Canada, the United States of America and China.” Country size and forest area do not always correlate, but it is hardly “uneven” that the five largest countries also hold the world’s largest forest areas.

As Human Progress notes, about 31% of the earth is covered with forests. News stories are often inaccurate on this issue because they ignore afforestation. Human Progress explains:

The world’s richest regions, such as North America and Europe, are not only increasing their forest area. They have more forests than they did prior to industrialization. The United Kingdom, for example, has more than tripled its forest area since 1919. The UK will soon reach forest levels equal to those registered in the Domesday Book, almost a thousand years ago.

It is not just rich nations that are experiencing net reforestation. The “Environmental Kuznets curve” is an economic notion that suggests that economic development initially leads to environmental deterioration, but after a period of economic growth that degradation begins to reverse.

The conclusion of the article is that “historically unprecedented poverty alleviation” over the last five decades means most countries are increasing their forest area. Net afforestation will be the norm.

We are not losing forests, quite the opposite. As the author says, shout it from the treetops.