We Know One Reason for the Invasion, Prove Us Wrong

We are being invaded by foreigners who will come in believing they are entitled people. They will vote for Democrats who are now mostly Marxists and worse. There is little doubt of that.

The supporters of the movement are erasing our borders and overwhelming our Republic with illegal aliens. Disloyal — some would say treasonous — individuals on both sides of the political aisle will gain from the destruction of America, the theft and redistribution of our resources, and the subjugation of Americans.

This country is remarkable and no country has afforded people the freedoms and prosperity Americans have. Why would anyone destroy it?

There are many reasons, but one originated with communists. Professors Cloward and Piven, who were married, taught the Cloward & Piven Strategy for years in an effort to destroy capitalism. It appears to have been used over unlimited spending, universal healthcare, welfare, and this invasion.

David Horowitz, a former communist, defines it as “The strategy of forcing political change through orchestrated crisis. The “Cloward-Piven strategy” seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse.”

That isn’t a conspiracy theory guys, it’s real, and these professors taught it for decades to the malleable youth.

Combined with this is the Alinsky method of dehumanizing the opponents. Conservatives and Republicans are now associated with evil, racism, Islamophobia, sexism and so on. Anyone who doesn’t conform to the leftists’ values is evil, even though the opposite is true.

Amnesty is part of the equation and this invasion is another. It’s unsustainable but that looks more and more like the goal. The invaders are calling themselves “asylum seekers” but they aren’t. Their leaders are trying to break our asylum system.

One thing the Cloward-Piven strategy does is come at the capitalists from every direction imaginable so the targets are in fear or in a state of constant confusion. First comes the chaos, then comes the collapse, then comes the new order.

Illegal alien criminals are being released onto our streets. The left doesn’t care if there is collateral damage.

Our culture is collapsing and few in D.C. seem to care.

There is little fanfare for our blazingly great economy. All we hear is about the doom that is coming. These people don’t want the economy to do well.

Does anyone think Mary Barra at GM doesn’t have some political motivation? She is slashing plants of American workers but not plants in China and Mexico. Perhaps it’s just greed, but it’s no secret white American workers went for Trump in Michigan.

It’s all unaffordable and there is a reason for that, if it’s not Cloward & Piven, what do you think it is: