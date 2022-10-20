We May Never Know Who Destroyed Nordstream

by David Reavill

Those of us who hoped to see a resolution to the terrorist attack on the Nordstream Pipelines had our hopes dashed when Sweden decided to back out of the investigation this week. It was a strange development.

Immediately after terrorists wantonly destroyed the pipelines, Sweden, Denmark and Germany formed a Joint Investigation Team under the auspices of Eurojust, the European Union’s legal arm, authorized to investigate such crime. A crime whose magnitude involves several EU Countries.

The Nordstream Pipelines lie at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, with the explosion occurring between Sweden and Denmark. So it was only natural that Denmark joined in the investigation, along with Germany, who, along with Russia, were the two most prominent investors in the pipeline.

This week, the world saw actual pictures of the destruction of the pipeline for the very first time. A massive explosion vaporized a 50-meter section of pipe. The sidewalls of those pipe sections were nearly six inches thick and able to withstand the tremendous pressure of both sea depth and internal gas pressure—the pipes lay at the bottom of the Baltic sea, 80 meters below the surface.

In early reports, military experts had speculated that only a few significant global navies would be capable of operating at this sea depth and planting the explosives needed to blow up the pipeline.

Neither Denmark nor Germany nor you and I will likely ever know the results of Sweden’s investigation. And, it isn’t likely that anyone or any group will be held accountable. The head of the Swedish Team of Investigators, Mats Ljungqvist, announced that Sweden would not share any of its findings.

“This is because there is information in our investigation that is subject to confidentiality directly linked to national security,” Ljungqvist told Reuters.

National security interest, when have we heard that before? Whenever a country wants to keep the facts hidden, that matter surprisingly falls under the rubric of National Security, never to be heard from again.

It seems to me that when a significant country decides to participate in organized terror, that is something that is in all of our interests. Multiple thousands of people throughout Europe will suffer as a direct result of this act of destruction. Reports are already circulating about the potential harm that will come to the German people as the first cold winds of winter begin to blow.

And yet we hear nothing from the German government, Denmark, or my country, the United States. Free people worldwide should demand an answer to just who blew up Nordstream. It seems to me that the Swedish people, in particular, have a responsibility to stand up and require an explanation from Prosecutor Ljungqvist and the rest of the Swedish government.

Meanwhile, the other aggrieved party, Russia, is not sitting idly by as their number one market for gas is destroyed. This week, Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, met with Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey. And, by all indications, the two countries seem ready to agree to send Russian gas through Turkey for use throughout the Eastern Mediterranean.

If Turkey became the next “gas hub” for Russian petroleum exports, this would mark a significant shift in the world’s energy resources. And make no mistake, the developed world still relies on carbon-based energy.

Once again, turning adversity into opportunity, Putin will shift the global energy map eastward, benefiting the middle and far east with new sources of abundant Russian oil and gas. While in contrast, leaving Europe and the United States in the cold. We will address face-to-face whether to freeze in the winter or develop our substantial reserves for the US. For Europe, the decisions become even more difficult, as they do not have the petroleum reserves of the US.

No matter which path the West goes down, we’ve passed our Rubicon. The moment of transformation for all our energy. When we see just how dependent on traditional sources of carbon-based energy we are.

It is also a time to understand that there are forces among us that intend great harm to the civilized world. So much so that they would cut off an entire continent’s heat source in winter.