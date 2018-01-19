We NEED Sanctuary California! To Protect This Guy!!!

Ricardo Velasquez-Romero, 39, has dreams. He wants to be in the United States, in the sanctuary state of California, so much so that he came back seven times after those mean ICE agents sent him home.

Aren’t we open borders now? What do the mean ICE agents think they are doing? Citizens don’t count!

That is what Soros wants – at any expense. It will turn 4 to 5 red states blue and that means his peeps get their Progressive electoral majority – forever.

The poor frustrated illegal alien dreamer stabbed a man in the neck in a California market restaurant last month. It was an “unprovoked and brutal stabbing” but how can that be? This is a man with dreams, the kind of man that Jerry Brown and top cop Becerra protect at all costs.

He has at least one other name, Eulalio Miniz Orozco,. His 61-year old victim has one name.

“Records indicate Mr. Velasquez also has multiple prior criminal convictions, including those from felony drug and weapons charges,” said James Schwab, a spokesman in San Francisco for ICE.

But he’s a man with dreams, come on, give the guy a break. Poor guy. All you racists must have caused this.

There is an ICE detainer on him but AG Becerra told all employers and employees in California that he will charge them if they help ICE.

Ricardo Two-Names just didn’t like the way the victim looked and began by menacing him. “At one point, the suspect stood up and walked toward the victim,” the local police said a news release. “The suspect had an unknown stabbing instrument in his hand and stabbed the victim once in the neck. The suspect then fled the area on foot.”

The victim might die but Kate Steinle died and California authorities didn’t care. Why should they care about this victim?

No one cares about Angel Moms, only the poor dreamy people who broke our laws to get into our country Actually, we’re not a country. If you don’t have borders, you’re not a country.

Leftists called the Angel Moms, the people who lost their loved ones to illegal aliens, a hate group. That’s the world we live in today. It’s our New World Order with crazy loons in charge. God bless America that will soon be gone.