We Now Know What Devastated AOC at the Border

A photographer Ivan Pierre Aguirre reposted some photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez allegedly reacting to a terrible scene on the border a year ago. She visited while she was a candidate.

She is sobbing in the photos, suggesting it is at the suffering of the children.

AOC capitalized on it, saying, “I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them.”

“More kids died after this,” she added melodramatically. “To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids.”

Most, even her followers, called her out for the seemingly staged photos. There were no children in the photos and she made her visit in a stylish all-white outfit while wearing her Gucci watch. She was photo-op ready.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

SHE WAS DEVASTATED BY THE EMPTY PARKING LOT

Grabien uncovered the other photos which answer the question: What horrified her so? We now know it was an empty parking lot. How traumatic for the poor dear.