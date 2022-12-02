Wearing a Black Mask, Ye Praises Hitler on InfoWars

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on InfoWars on Thursday with a black mask covering his face. He praised the monster, Adolf Hitler.

InfoWars host Alex Jones tried to defend the rapper’s recent streak of antisemitic statements, but Ye doubled down.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones said. “You’re not a Nazi.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” Ye added later: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

WTH!

Jones tried to steer Ye away from supporting Hitler. Ye would have none of it.

“They did good things, too,” Ye said. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Any good thing the Nazis did was to manipulate the people for their support. It seems like Ye wants to love everyone in a strange way.

Ye held up an orange net and a bottle of Yoo-hoo chocolate drink, which he claimed represented Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ye said Israeli intelligence wanted to take Ye’s children away.

Ye appeared on InfoWars with his campaign aide Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist. Ye asked Fuentes whether Jews supported pedophilia.

Jones appeared to be caught off-guard by the intensity of Ye’s antisemitic remarks. He questioned whether Ye was even behind the mask.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones said at one point.

“I like Hitler,” Ye replied.

I hesitate to post anything about Ye because he’s reportedly mentally ill and, right now, out of control. I have a lot of sympathy for people with mental illnesses. Will no one save him from himself? His comments are indefensible.

This is madness.

I don’t agree with Mr. Shriver in the next clip. We should know how these people think so we can fight it with reason.

Disturbing. How is infowars still allowed? All these people & conversation are so disgusting. https://t.co/0q8FDMINPJ — Patrick Shriver (@PSchwarzenegger) December 1, 2022

Ye saying he loves Nazis just now on Infowars: “I don’t like the word evil next to Nazis… I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” pic.twitter.com/OF9e7dreyg — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 1, 2022

Kanye West on Alex Jones’s Info Wars: “I like Hitler” pic.twitter.com/Mf9HOhUILo — Zabriskie (@leGrandMagnifiq) December 1, 2022

“Tim pool is a NPC….& you’re a real human being (Alex Jones) No one has ever heard of Tim Pool, you’re the legend that is Alex Jones” – *Not* Kanye West DISSES Timcast IRL on InfoWars pic.twitter.com/Bzkw5pLAIs — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 1, 2022

