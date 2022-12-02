Wearing a Black Mask, Ye Praises Hitler – Updates to the Update

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, appeared on InfoWars on Thursday with a black mask covering his face. He praised the monster, Adolf Hitler. This morning, he is suspended from Twitter. Ye said he’d test Twitter, and now he knows that praising a genocidal maniac and blatant racism is not permitted.

Twitter owner Elon Musk said it would be suspended after a post on Ye’s account Thursday night showed an image that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David. The post was then blocked by Twitter for violating its rules.

Parler and Ye have agreed to cancel the sale of Parler to Ye. That was announced today.

Also interesting is Michael Tracey’s take, which could be the right one if you want to support free speech:

Spare me the “Oh so you’re defending what Kanye said” garbage. What specifically did he post on Twitter that was in violation of Twitter’s rules (whatever the rules even are at the moment)? Because it looks like he was banned for posting a symbol that people found offensive — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 2, 2022

Original Story

InfoWars host Alex Jones tried to defend the rapper’s recent streak of antisemitic statements, but Ye would have none of it and doubled down.

“You’re not Hitler,” Jones said. “You’re not a Nazi.”

“Well, I see good things about Hitler.”

Ye added later: “Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

WTH!

Jones tried to steer Ye away from supporting Hitler to no avail.

“They did good things, too,” Ye said. “We’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

[Any good thing the Nazis did was to manipulate the people for their support. It seems like Ye wants to love everyone in a bizarre way.]

Ye held up an orange net and a bottle of Yoo-hoo chocolate drink, which he claimed represented Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ye said unbelievably that Israeli intelligence wanted to take Ye’s children away.

Ye appeared on InfoWars with his campaign aide Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist. Ye asked Fuentes whether Jews supported pedophilia.

Jones appeared to be caught off-guard by the intensity of Ye’s antisemitic remarks. He questioned whether Ye was even behind the mask.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones said at one point.

“I like Hitler,” Ye replied.

I hesitate to post anything about Ye because he’s reportedly mentally ill and, right now, out of control. I have a lot of sympathy for people with mental illnesses. But these comments are so deeply concerning. Will no one save him from himself? His comments are indefensible.

This is madness.

I agree with Mr. Shriver in the next clip – it’s disgusting. However, it’s good to know how these people think, so we don’t support them. Hitler was a monster, the worst sort of monster. People who “like Hiter” need to watch the films of Hitler’s actual horrors, inflicted on people of all ages. Children, old people, women, stripped naked, forced into gas chambers. Their screams could be heard for an interminable length of time outside the ovens.

One sweet and beautiful woman I knew survived Hitler’s horrors. As a small child, she was gutted without anesthesia, couldn’t have children. She needed constant psychological care and had serious medical problems.

