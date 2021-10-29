Weather Nutjob Al Gore Says All Oil, Gas, & Coal Must Go Immediately

















Former Vice President Al Gore, who went crazy a number of years ago, called on the world to “say goodbye to coal, oil, and gas” to fight climate change in a video released Friday ahead of the upcoming UN COP 26 global warming conference.

Oil, gas, and coal are the source of 79% of U.S. energy consumption, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Nuclear energy provides 9% of U.S. energy, while renewable energy accounts for 12%.

What about China and India and Russia? When will they destroy their economy and give up fossil fuels? In fact, no one is doing what the US has done.

Gore called on public and private sector leaders to “get real” about immediately reducing greenhouse gas emissions and about moving away from fossil fuels to “clean” energy.

Gore said in the video, “We are right now at a political tipping. The window for limiting the increased temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius is closing. But we have the solutions we need to solve this crisis.”

The former VP calls himself an environmentalist but his degrees are in journalism and law.

“It’s time to say goodbye to coal, oil and gas worldwide, and in doing so, support the people and communities whose livelihoods have traditionally depended on these industries,” he added.

FLYING RIVERS AND RAIN BOMBS

A number of years ago, the hyperbolic Al Gore described flying or atmospheric rivers as long streams of rain-bearing clouds that carry huge amounts of water vapor over long distances, ending as heavy rain bombs over a small, concentrated area. Gore said a city in California was recently hit by such weather, with the ‘river’ in the air having flown thousands of kilometers from an area in the Pacific Ocean.

That is clearly not true.

Climate hysteria has existed as long as the written page and Al Gore has made a fortune off of it with one failed prediction after another as he flies around in private jets with his humongous carbon footprint.

Today, climate advocates around the globe joined with @ClimateReality to demand REAL action that solves this crisis and centers climate justice. But there’s more work to do. Find out how to get involved & take action in your part of the world at https://t.co/f5dP7pyGEp pic.twitter.com/VXoQDwqkHc — Al Gore (@algore) October 29, 2021

