WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE! Robert ‘Beto’ says we have 10 years left

Fresh off saying illegal immigrants are being enslaved by Americans, Robert — the fake Hispanic Beto — O’Rourke blathered aimlessly without facts at Yosemite. We are grateful, it wasn’t in his dentist’s office for teeth cleaning again.

Watch his long scrawny arms speak for him. His plan will cost five trillion dollars. Each of the Socialists running for office are trying to out-Socialist each other.

Heading into Yosemite National Park to talk about our historic climate action plan. Follow along throughout the day and read the plan at https://t.co/T41DaUruQ1 pic.twitter.com/S7RSUVblfu — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 29, 2019

Beto now says we only have ten years to live, we wasted two of them apparently. O’Rourke is shooting for a zero-emissions future by 2050, long after we’d all be dead. He doesn’t explain the disparity. It will be forty years too late.

He says we only have 10 years left, not the 11-and-a-half the barista AOC [pronunced, Ā-ahk] says we have. It was 12 years but that was six months ago.

IT’S NOW TEN YEARS! YIKES!

.@BetoORourke says we’re down to just 10 years left thanks to global warming pic.twitter.com/bEct749d5j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 30, 2019