We’re ‘Pissed’ Pelosi And We’re Not Going to Take It Anymore

Trump-Russia 2.0 is going along swimmingly thanks in large part to the unwavering help of the clickbait media. Democrats are able to freely move ahead with impeachment without bothering with intrusive legal precedents like due process.

How can we care about things like this when there are important matters to consider like Sean Spicer being allowed to dance on Dancing with the Stars?

The Mad Hatter party cleverly changed the rules of impeachment so there no longer is a need for a full House vote for impeachment that would have given Republicans subpoena power and the right to bipartisan questioning.

If you speak ill of their lawless machinations, you will be labeled something like ‘conspiracy theorist,’ ‘nutjob,’ ‘moron,’ or ‘unpatriotic.’ It’s called gaslighting.

As our rule of law becomes legislator road kill, a few like Rep. Lee Zeldin stand up, firing out examples of shifty Schiff’s lies while media sit in place wondering if they should twist the representative’s words, reduce him to one line towards the end of their reports, label him with some pejorative, or just ignore him altogether.

August 12th is an important date. Remember the date. It’s the date the whistleblower, the rumored Brennan hump, armed with gossip and newspaper articles, filed his complaint. But it’s also the day House rules we’re posted showing the full House no longer had to vote for impeachment. Only the Judiciary — dominated by leftist hacks — have to vote.

Democrats want this process rushed, no time for pesky things like a defense. They have Russia 3.0, 4.0, and who knows how many more humps to get to.

They were caught by surprise when the President and the Ukrainian President, a man with a sense of humor we hear, agreed to release the transcript of the now-famous phone call that did not support the Democrat narrative.

Then you have the seriously ’pissed’ Rep. Zeldin, a man dedicated to law and service to country, batting down Schiff lies like flies. Schiff’s secret hearings and cherry-picked releases from the hearings are not going as planned thanks to ’pissed’ Republicans telling on him.

Instead of releasing the Volker transcript, House Dems are leaking cherry picked info & keeping the public in the dark on the rest. Why hasn't @RepAdamSchiff released the full transcript & why aren't so many in the media demanding it? Because it's FULL of inconvenient facts! pic.twitter.com/RFVqfaMOgD — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 8, 2019

And the President! He won’t cooperate in his own destruction unless there is a vote. That was not supposed to happen. He is gumming up the Pelosi-Schiff works.

The coup must go on.

What’s this we hear now about Mueller potentially caught lying under oath about interviewing for a job as FBI director as he was looking at his other job offer — special counsel? That’s an inconvenient reveal by Fox News, but the media should be able to quash that. They certainly won’t investigate.

It would be a gross oversight to not give a nod to the never Trumpers like Peggy Noonan who left her heart in the Reagan era and blathered this clever statement about the President on the pages of the Wall Street Journal: “He had a Travis Bickell moment — ‘You talkin’ to me?’ — with Jeffrey Mason of Reuters. He’s careening around, growling and prowling like some preliterate King Lear. It’s a reality show about a reality you don’t want to be in.”

How utterly clever and meaningless. Actually, Adam Schiff is Captain Ahab and the ‘pissed’ Americans will mutiny soon.

Travis Bickle, as his name is actually spelled, is a taxi driver — Robert De Niro — in the film ‘Taxi Driver’ — who has gone insane and wants to kill off a President.

Noonan thinks she’s entrancing us with her imagery but what we see and hear through the clutter of her words is extortionist Joe Biden bragging about threatening the Ukrainians while waving our tax dollars around.

Biden did not want his trashy son, by then a Ukrainian oligarch, questioned by the country’s top prosecutor nor did he want the sketchy company son Hunter worked for — Burisma — probed.

“I went over, I guess, the 12th, 13th time to Kiev,” Biden, the Obama point man, said. ”And I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t.

“So they said they had — they were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. The president said — I said, call him. (rolling laughter from the extortion-loving audience). I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. (Laughter.) He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

We have this on tape but the media doesn’t like that story. It seems we can’t ever investigate a Democratic candidate for President, not two years before he runs, not as he runs, not ever. We can, however, overturn an election when the target is a Republican.

Will the real Travis Bickle please stand up. Is that Adam Schiff I see trying to kill the President?

Have fun with that coup Dems. Americans aren’t stupid as you hoped. They see you, all of you, and they’re ‘pissed.’