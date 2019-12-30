West freeway pastor is “grateful” they had “the opportunity to protect ourselves”

The man, who tried to massacre church-goers in White Settlement today, succeeded in killing one man and critically injuring another. He was a criminal known to law enforcement.

The church members saved 243 others because they were armed. The media is doing their best to downplay it on behalf of gun control over lawful gun owners.

The killer was a criminal who was arrested multiple times.

West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer said this evening, “I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves.” The only thing wrong with the pastor’s statement is that the government doesn’t allow anything — it’s our inherent right.

He also stated the obvious that seems to elude those people who would rehab all criminals at the expense of their victims — “There is evil in this world.”

Remember when Joe Biden wanted to disarm church-goers? He was outraged that Governor Abbott signed a bill allowing lawful gun owners to carry firearms in places of worship.

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”

WATCH: Joe Biden attacked the Governor of Texas for allowing church-goers to carry weapons just a few months ago pic.twitter.com/fuZmfabo5a — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2019