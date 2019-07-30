Western Civilization Is Under Attack by Neo-Democrats for a Reason

Joe Biden, campaigning off #MeToo, said recently, “This is English jurisprudential culture, a white man’s culture,” adding, “It’s got to change.”

He hasn’t noticed the rap music and its anti-woman, anti-police lyrics apparently. While he was pandering, it was more than that. He is targeting our Western values.

Our culture is in the crosshairs and so is our religious foundation.

Everything Democrats do is to destroy our culture and replace it with one in which the government tells us what our values are to be.

LOYALTY TO THE STATE

Earlier this month, the great Walter E. Williams, explained why the left targets Western civilization.

Judeo-Christian morality has formed the basis of most Western notions of ethics and behavioral standards. Thus, the attack on Western civilization must begin with the attack on the church and Christian values, and, just as important, the family unit must be undermined.

The reason why the church, Christian values, and family are targets of the left is they want people’s loyalty and allegiance to be to the state. The church, Christianity, and the family stand in the way.

Williams, a Black Libertarian scholar, goes on to describe the deliberate dumbing down of our youth.

An American Council of Trustees and Alumni 2016 study reported that “the overwhelming majority of America’s most prestigious institutions do not require even the students who major in history to take a single course on United States history or government.

If people really understood what was going on, we would not be in danger of losing our country now. Unfortunately, the left and hard-left has had control over education for a very long time.

Lloyd Marcus writes in American Thinker about an email he received which he used to educate — he hopes. He apparently gets a lot of hate mail as a Black conservative.

The email was from a white millennial who thinks police persecute Blacks, and education is skewed against Blacks. Marcus supposes the young emailer is ignorant of a lot of things like Planned Parenthood, and the evils of socialism.

He explained in a response to him that Blacks are not persecuted by the police. Research data confirms that police are the greatest defenders of black lives. As far as education, his young emailer believes education is skewed against blacks. The opposite is true. K-8 white students are outrageously taught they were born racist and should feel guilty for their “white privilege.”

As he says, Blacks problems arise from fatherless homes and a loss of biblical morality.

All of this leads to the same thing, all the hate coming from the left is aimed at our Western values and it has one goal — to make the State supreme in our lives. It’s neo-communism where government defines our values, our rights, how much money we will be allowed to keep, and so on.

Even though socialism/communism has failed everywhere it has been tried, the left insists on trying it again. They use Sweden as a model, but Sweden has a free market. They are a high-tax, welfare state but they aren’t socialists.

Leftists/Democrats give socialism and communism a pass, despite the deaths and misery it causes wherever it is tried because they agree with the main goal, which is to restrict personal liberty. They are the collective.

THE RESOLUTION CONDEMNING THE DANGEROUS IDEOLOGY

Republican Senator Steve Daines offered up a resolution on the floor of the Senate Monday condemning socialism.

“A radical, socialist, far-left movement is growing across this country. And it has taken root as the new voice of the Democratic Party,” Daines said from the Senate floor yesterday. “Today we make a choice: freedom or socialism. I choose freedom.”

The resolution (see below) notes that: “Socialism inevitably leads to societal rot, resulting in devastation, economic poverty, and destruction.”

The three-page resolution concludes by asserting: “That the Senate acknowledges that Marxism and socialism are failed ideologies…and affirms that the United States should never be a socialist country.”

Will it pass?