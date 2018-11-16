WH & Activist Jim Acosta React But Ruling’s NOT What You Think!

CNN’s leftist activist reporter Jim Acosta was banned for his outrageous behavior during the White House press conferences. Judge Timothy Kelly, a Trump appointee, ordered the White House to restore Jim Acosta’s press badge temporarily Friday. We have their reactions!

All is not what it seems. Jim Acosta does NOT have carte blanche. It is important to note that the President does not have to call on him.

When the President was asked if he wanted to comment on the ruling, he said, ‘no’.

“No, just… people have to behave,” the president said, adding that the White House is “writing up rules and regulations.”

He said other reporters were treated unfairly because they were interrupted (meaning by Acosta). He said if people don’t listen to the rules and regulations, “we’ll end up back in court, and we’ll win, but more importantly, we’ll just leave.”

President Trump said freedom of the press is very important, “but you have to act with respect in the White House.”

PRESS SECRETARY RESPONSE

The press secretary will clarify the rules and processes.

“Today, the court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes to ensure fair and orderly press conferences in the future. There must be decorum at the White House.”

SARAH SANDERS: “The court made clear that there is no absolute First Amendment right to access the White House. In response to the court, we will temporarily reinstate the reporter’s hard pass. We will also further develop rules and processes.” pic.twitter.com/8kAJy5n6YQ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 16, 2018

JIM THE SMUG ACTIVIST RESPONDS

Acosta’s reaction was fine today, but let’s hope he’s learned the right things from it. When it’s time to give up the mic, you give up the mic and don’t physically bar a young intern from taking it as her job dictates.

“I want to thank all of my colleagues in the press who supported us this week and I want to thank the judge for the decision he made today and let’s go back to work,” he told reporters in a brief statement outside the courthouse.

OTHER RESPONSES

Bill O’Reilly called it a bad ruling. He tweeted: Bad ruling because it rejects the argument that standards of personal conduct should be respected on federal property. If the White House appeals, I believe it will prevail in the Supreme Court. Actually O’Reilly isn’t quite right here. The White House will adjust the standards.

Ari Fleischer brought up another good point.

His tweet: Next move is Acosta’s. Let’s see if he learned anything from this. Will he keep giving his personal opinions? Will he keep asking four questions without yielding the mic?

What do you think about fundraising off this?

Trump & @GOP email fundraising off getting sued by @CNN & @Acosta There is also a 30 question “Mainstream media survey” which is at https://t.co/v53Qw8LhXq (the responses don’t matter – fundraisers believe people are more likely to give if they are “engaged”) #PressFreedom pic.twitter.com/rzptNu0vtp — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) November 14, 2018

TAKE OUR POLL

WHO IS JUDGE KELLY?

The judge was appointed by President Trump and, until last year, was chief counsel to the GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee. He is a member of The Federalist Society.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was confirmed by the Senate in September in a 94-2 vote, will continue overseeing the case.

He is a Catholic with two young daughters. His wife Sharon Kershbaum is the chief operating officer for Washington D.C. Department of Human Services.