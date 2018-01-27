WH Pushes “Appalling” Lindsey Graham Out of Immigration Debate

Recently, Senator Lindsey Graham, the man who couldn’t get 1% in the presidential race and a radical on the issue of amnesty, traded the President’s good will for a deal concocted by Dick Durbin and other far-left Democrats for an immigration that did none of what the President required.

He did also manage to give Democrats a week of dishonest talking points that claimed it did everything the President asked for.

The senator from South Carolina thought he was going to bulldoze the President but, instead, when he entered the meeting to present his ridiculous proposal that gave away the family store, he was met with the President standing next to Tom Cotton and Bob Goodlatte.

Apparently, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell will move on immigration on their own, with some RINOs. It might get very lonely for them.

“Mitch McConnell’s decided the body will find its own voice,” he said. “They’re not going to be locked down by thinking about what the House might do or what the White House might do. We’re going to move on our own.”

The Gang of 8 denizen called Stephen Miller an “outlier” although most realize Graham is the outlier, siding with the most extreme Democrat positions.

He also regularly demeans the President by portraying him as a sap being used by his own advisers.

“I’ve talked with the president,” Graham said. “His heart is right on this issue. I think he’s got a good understanding of what will sel. And every time we have a proposal it is only yanked back by staff members. As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere. He has been an outlier for years. There’s a deal to be had.”

The White House has cut him off at the knees

Too bad they ever let into the debate.

“As long as Sen. Graham chooses to support legislation that sides with people in this country illegally and unlawfully instead of our own American citizens, we’re going nowhere,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley responded.

He said what most of us think about Graham’s proposal — it’s appalling.

“It is almost appalling to me that you have a senator that isn’t stepping up, doing the right thing,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Fox News following Graham’s remarks. “Look, we want to make a deal on DACA. We want to do these things. And the fact that he’s not part of the conversation to help move that ball forward and is instead attacking individual members of the president’s staff, I think, shows… they’re going to blame people for their own failures. And I think it’s time that they stop playing political games, come to the table, get serious and do their jobs.”

Washington Examiner correspondent Sarah Westwood reports, the Trump administration is relegating Graham to the sidelines.

“Anything that Graham is a leader on is, honestly, dead on arrival in terms of the White House and also in the House,” a GOP aide reportedly told Westwood.

Graham and his allies are not where the President is or the American people, she added.