WH sends a blistering letter to House Dems telling them to pound salt

House Democrats are conducting a secret impeachment inquiry, contrary to all established precedent. Today, the White House sent a blistering letter to the House Democrats advising them that the administration will not cooperate in their “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry.

THE SECRET HEARINGS

The House Impeachment Rules were updated on August 12, 2019. This is the same day the CIA ‘whistleblower’ filed his complaint. Speaker Pelosi updated the impeachment process and moved the vote from the entire House of Representatives to the House Judiciary Committee.

The reason they did this was to deprive Republicans of any rights in the process and eliminate all bipartisan questioning. It leaves the President without any civil rights and the Democrats can continue with their secret impeachment.

The Conservative Treehouse reported that the updated rules were dated August 12th [see below], the same day the ‘whistleblower’ filed his complaint.

Nothing the Democrats have done has been in accordance with legal precedent and established rules. It is indeed a kangaroo court as Democrats hold hearings in secret.

As Byron York pointed out at the Washington Examiner, Democrats held a hearing on Thursday and another on Friday behind closed doors in a secure room. While Republicans were in the meeting and came out with information, the Democrats cherry-picked the documents they released which Republicans said did not reflect the meetings with the IG Atkinson and Ambassador Volker.

Schiff is using the excuse that he has to protect the whistleblower’s identity which is absurd. He is keeping all the proceedings secret from the American public.

Can you say coup?

THE WHITE HOUSE WILL NOT COOPERATE

Now the White House is cutting them off. They’ve had enough.

The White House forwarded a blistering eight-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and top Democrats on Tuesday emphatically declaring that they will not participate in their “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry. They charge that the proceedings have run roughshod over congressional norms and the president’s due-process rights.

It’s true. The President has not been afforded any of his civil rights.

The letter was written by White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

The subpoenas have been flying from congressional Democrats to the White House. It’s an obvious assault.

“President Trump and his administration reject your baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process,” the letter stated. “Your unprecedented actions have left the president with no choice. In order to fulfill his duties to the American people, the Constitution, the Executive Branch, and all future occupants of the Office of the Presidency, President Trump and his administration cannot participate in your partisan and unconstitutional inquiry under these circumstances.”

“In the history of our nation, the House of Representatives has never attempted to launch an impeachment inquiry against the president without a majority of the House taking political accountability for that decision by voting to authorize such a dramatic constitutional step,” the letter stated.

It continued: “Without waiting to see what was actually said on the call, a press conference was held announcing an ‘impeachment inquiry’ based on falsehoods and misinformation about the call.”

Prior impeachment inquiries have been launched with a vote, not this new process concocted by Democrats. They don’t want a vote so they can protect their members in red states and they don’t want the President to have the right to call witnesses and defend himself. If they vote, that all goes away and the President can fight back.

