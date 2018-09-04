What Brennan, Mahmoud & Nike Have In Common — They Hate Our Flag

Nike’s 30th Anniversary celebration was launched with an ad campaign celebrating Colin Kaepernick’s dishonoring of the symbols of our nation.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan and the former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad joined the hate America/anti-police campaign with Nike.

Make no mistake, the Nike/Kaepernick protest isn’t about oppression and so-called police brutality, it’s about a movement from the hard-left aimed at dishonoring the flag, the anthem and spreading the false narrative that all cops run around trying to kill black youth. The people behind the movement, not necessarily the NFL players, are intent on hurting or destroying our belief system.

If it was about police brutality, they would protest outside police stations.

The leftists definitely want to eliminate the anthem from the games. It’s a goal of the Marxist cultural revolution. Tearing down statues has the same purpose.

The left tries to say any opposition to the protest comes from racists. That’s merely another one of their tactics to silence the opposition.

Kaepernick is probably a useful idiot for the cause that is pushed by the hard-left. Watch Tucker at the end.

LISTEN TO MAHMOUD

It’s laughable to think Ahmadinejad would allow this type of protest against the Iranian flag in his country. Nike is on the same page as Ahmadinejad who wants to destroy the US, the UK, and Israel — for starters.

The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

Brennan is a Communist, at least he was, and probably still is one. He’s also a Trump hater and would be against anything aimed at making America great again. This is who Nike aligns with.

Colin Kaepernick drew our collective attention to the problem of continued racial injustice in America. He did so not to disrespect our flag but to give meaning to the words of the preamble of our Constitution—“in order to form a more perfect union.” Well done, Colin, well done. https://t.co/4ALyUxLjM5 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) September 4, 2018

James Woods has a suggestion below. It’s hard to know if a global company like Nike can suffer a financial loss but we need to keep hitting their fake image. They’re anti-American.

To be truly effective, make sure you not only #DumpNikeStock, but dump any investment fund or mutual fund that holds @Nike stock. Further send an email stating the reason you are dumping that mutual fund. #DumpNike #ScrewNike — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 4, 2018

WATCH TUCKER, HE’S EXACTLY RIGHT

This is a movement that has nothing to do with oppression for the leaders of it, the very people who want to oppress us all.