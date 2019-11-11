What could go wrong? New San Fran DA was a Hugo Chavez translator

On the 9th, we reported that San Francisco supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer was screaming obscenities about the police union at the election night celebration for the new district attorney, Chesa Boudin. The report included information about the new DA since he is quite unique in a fairly awful way for the USA. Chesa needs a lot more attention.

Chesa was the son of criminal terrorists and when Mom went off to prison for her role in a bloody $1.6 million Brink’s heist, her son was raised by two infamous domestic terrorists who got away with their crimes.

Boudin calls himself a socialist, but he’s a socialist like Vincent Maduro is a socialist.

CHESA BOUDIN, THE COUNTRY’S MOST TOXIC DA

Boudin is the former shill/translator for the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. What could go wrong?

Open borders Boudin plans to subsidize “universal legal representation” for illegal immigrants facing deportation. Boudin has called for prosecution and imprisonment of ICE and police officers for doing their jobs and vowed to create an “immigrant defense unit” within the DA’s office to “stand up to Trump on immigration.”

The Marxist DA plans to enlarge the sanctuary city’s big heart for the homeless, drug abusers, illegal immigrants, gangsters, vandals, thieves, recidivist criminals, and cop-haters.

He is the child of domestic terrorist and criminal Kathy Boudin who turned him over to communists Bill Ayers and his criminal wife Bernadine Dorhn to be raised as she served her lengthy sentence. The Ayers had better lawyers and escaped punishment for their crimes.

His father was David Gilbert who is rotting in prison. All four of these people were members of the Weather Underground which terrorized New York in the early 1970s, setting off bombs and violently protesting.

Boudin wants the criminals out of jail, whether they deserve it or not. This won’t go well for the already beleaguered city.

LOOK WHO SUPPORTS HIM

Chesa was named in honor of a convicted murderer and communist Joanne Chesimard aka Assata Shakur. She led the Black Liberation Army when it was a cop-hunting group that assassinated at least six police officers in the early 1970s.

He was heavily funded by celebrities, far-left lawyers, New York liberals and people with close ties to hard-left groups. One top donor is Chole Cockburn, a partner of George Soros’ Democracy Alliance. She wants to reclaim “our progressive future,” she says. Donations came in from the Soros-tied Tides Foundation and the Soros-funded Brennan Center for Justice.

Communism or freedom, make your choice. Listen to Thomas Sowell: