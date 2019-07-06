What Has Become of Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson is a right-wing activist and citizen reporter in England who attempted to follow the trial of a large group of Islamic child rapists. Showing the faces of the defendants is illegal, which is what he did during his live-stream of the defendants entering the court.

Tommy Robinson is facing a two-year jail sentence for contempt of court after he breached this reporting restriction. He live-streamed the defendants who were later found guilty in a grooming trial. He was basically guilty of causing stress to the child rapists by showing their faces. He caused anxiety in the now-found guilty child rapists.

He led a group called EDL when he broadcast the footage from outside Leeds Crown Court live for an hour and a half on May 25, 2018. It was viewed on Facebook 250,000 times.

Today Dame Victoria Sharp, President of the Queen’s Bench Division said: “The respondent’s conduct amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice.”

A serious interference of justice???

His crime was threefold she said. He breached a reporting restriction for the trial, his Facebook Live was likely to impede justice, and he aggressively confronted the defendants.

Robinson, from Luton, Bedfordshire, was jailed for 13 months after being found in contempt of court on the day of the broadcast. He served thirteen weeks in jail before being freed after that finding of contempt was overturned by the Court of Appeal in August 2018.

The Attorney General retried him and the newspapers destroyed his reputation.

Andrew Caldecott QC, for the Attorney General, told the Old Bailey that a security officer had suggested Robinson check for reporting restrictions at the court office.

Robinson didn’t go. Based on that, the barrister said: “…his whole objective was to get the defendants’ faces out there.”

That’s what is known as a thought crime. They made an assumption he has denied.

Robinson, who has always denied any wrongdoing, argued that he didn’t believe he was breaching reporting restrictions and had only referred to information that was already in the public domain.

He will be sentenced July 11.

The last time he was imprisoned, he was put in a Muslim prison and his life was threatened continuously. The Islamists would throw feces in his jail cell.