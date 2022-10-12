What Should Have Been the Biggest Story of Last Week But Wasn’t

By Mark Schwendau

A story of last week that was systematically neglected was that of Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. On the Florida Department of Health website, he posted the following:

“State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo Issues New mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines. The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an exit disclaimer icon analysis through an analysis self-controlled case series; a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.

This analysis found an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.

As such, the State Surgeon General recommends that males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.

‘Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,’ said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. ‘Far less attention has been paid to safety, and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.’

The analysis can be found self-controlled case series here.

The guidance can be found here.

After that, Dr. Ladapo had his Twitter account blocked after he posted this:

“Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.”

Twitter responded to the blocked Dr. Ladapo’s tweet with this:

“Our current misleading information policies cover: synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and civic integrity,” Twitter wrote in its reply post that had blocked Dr. Ladapo’s post. “If we determine a Tweet contains misleading or disputed information per our policies that could lead to harm, we may add a label to the content to provide context and additional information.”

After public pressure from the Office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis down the line, Twitter restored the post on Sunday morning.

Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed Dr. Ladapo to serve as Florida’s surgeon general last year, on Sunday criticized Twitter for blocking Ladapo’s post posted this:

“This is an unacceptable and Orwellian move for narrative over fact.”

Dr. Ladapo has been an outspoken critic of Covid-19 vaccines. He has questioned both the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines as more and more information is being brought into the light from around the world in reports of data of both Covid-19 vaccine injuries and related deaths.

Dr. Ladapo has previously recommended that young children should not receive the Covid-19 vaccines. As an example of his care in looking out for Floridians, the Florida Department of Health this summer did not pre-order vaccines for children aged five and under even though 49 other states did.

In June, the Florida Department of Health threatened the Special Olympics with a $27.5 million fine for their requirement of participants to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before competing in games at their Orlando event. Florida’s position is that the proof of vaccination requirement violated the state’s law against such a mandate and is unconstitutional.

CONCLUSION:

What is so earthshaking about this is how for months now, leaders working to expose the dark side of the Covid-19 vaccine program have said, “All it will take is one good brave man or woman doctor in a position of authority to go against Dr. Anthony Fauci, and his narrative will unravel.” A black American doctor named Dr. Joseph Ladapo is the one brave man to start this ball rolling.

Dr. Ladapo had his own Florida Health Department do a study that found an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among 18-39-year-olds within 28 days following injection of the mRNA vaccines. In contrast, non-mRNA vaccines were found to have no increased risks related to this particular vaccine injury.

This would relate directly to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines distributed throughout America.

So how does the mainstream (FAKE) news media cover this story?

Not at all!

And those secondary biased news sources that did cover it in many instances disrespected Dr. Ladapo by not putting his prefix before his name. He has doctorates in both medicine and philosophy (MD and Ph.D.)!

Once again, we thank FOX News and Tucker Carlson for bringing this American hero into the light. We can only hope that other state Surgeon Generals will do the right thing by breaking away from the Dr. Anthony Fauci protocol relative to the prevention of Covid-19 in the future. And, since politics should play no part in telling the truth, let’s hope some of those to come forward are from some of our blue states as well!

