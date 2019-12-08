What the Democrat Party’s Antagonistic Palestinian Resolution Is All About

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday was thrilled with a United States House of Representatives resolution that expresses support for the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Friday’s non-binding resolution also warned Israel against any attempts towards the annexation of territory in the West Bank. The resolution declared that “only the outcome of a two-state solution…can both ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own,” the Jerusalem Post reports.

Dividing the tiny nation any further and in accordance with the wishes of the terrorists ruling Palestinians will destroy the nation. Hamas will only be satisfied with the destruction of Israel as they have repeatedly sworn to do.

The territory they are “annexing” is land they own. It’s their land.

It’s a new low for the Democrat Party.

Fantastic work House Democrats splitting the House of Representatives in half with your partisan, left wing Israel resolution. The Palestinian Authority formally approves of your efforts yesterday. This is destructive stuff in dangerous times colleagues.https://t.co/6HIg9w6mAK — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 7, 2019

IT GETS LOWER, WITH A SCARF

When Rep. Rashida Tlaib took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday, she actually wore the jihad war scarf (keffiyeh). This is part of the normalization of the sharia and the icons of the jihad.

Speaker Pelosi and the rest of the Democrats know what this scarf stands for but they ignore it.

If you doubt the scarf is a jihad war scarf, just do some research.

Leader puts keffiyeh around neck of granddaughter of disabled war veteran, 9/20/2015 pic.twitter.com/x1vyMHrLXF — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 23, 2016

THERE IS NO OCCUPATION

Tlaib is pushing the lie that Israel is occupying Palestinian land.

“We cannot be honest brokers for peace if we refuse to use the words: illegal occupation by Israel.”

Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Talib speaking at the US House in opposition of H.Res.326 which legitimizes the Israeli occupation and it’s racism against Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Nw0i0g911E — Huda Fadil 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@HudaFadil2) December 7, 2019

People who dislike Jews or Israel best take a look at the alternative. Jews are good hardworking Americans. The Palestinians we are supporting are the terrorists, not the innocent people.

The Palestinians already have a state with their own land and it’s called Gaza. They use that land to lob bombs into Israel.

The Palestine argument is a fraud. It was not a country and many Jews lived in Palestine. Researchers have dug up some 9,000 photos of Palestine pre-Arafat, and you won’t find one Palestinian or mosque in them. You can view them here on this link.

Terrorists have rewritten history.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib is an anti-Israel, anti-Semitic congresswoman who supports the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions movement to destroy the tiny nation of Israel.

ANCIENT HISTORY

“The Jews have held that land 5 separate times historically. the first ended in 586 BCE the second in 70 CE. The third was under Bar Kochba concluded in 135 CE, 4th was in the 1600s under the Turks. 5th is the current state of Israel established in 1948,” as one Twitter user said correctly.

In 135 C.E., Romans punished the Jews for their uprisings by changing the name of their land, Judea, to Palaestina. But, it was called the Holy Land or Outremer by the Holy Roman Empire. It was never officially Palestine.

In 1695, “Most of the land was empty, desolate, and the inhabitants few in number and mostly concentrated in the towns of Jerusalem, Acco, Tzfat, Jaffa, Tiberius, and Gaza. Most of the inhabitants were Jews and the rest Christians. There were few Muslims, mostly nomad Bedouins. … In the Galilee capital, Nazareth lived approximately 700 Christians and in Jerusalem approximately 5000 people, mostly Jews, and some Christians. … In Gaza for example, lived approximately 550 people, 50 percent Jews and the rest mostly Christians.”

RECENT HISTORY

The League of Nations brought back the title Palestine for the area, once it divided the Ottoman Empire under the Sykes-Picot Treaty.

Twenty-six years later, when the UN divided what was left of Palestine into two states, they called for the formation of Jewish Palestinian and Arab Palestinian states. That’s right, according to the original UN partition Israel is a Palestinian state. Between the Israeli/Arab armistice in 1949 and the Six-Day War in 1967, there was no demand for a Palestinian State in the Egyptian-controlled Gaza and Jordanian-controlled West Bank.

UN Resolution 181 called for dividing Palestine into Independent Arab and Jewish, States in 1947 and that was the day the Arab world declared war on the Jewish state.

The Arabs who lived there were Syrians, Egyptians, Jordanians, Lebanese, Bedouins, Saudis. There was no Palestine until Yasser Arafat helped invent it in the 1940s. In 1952, he found the Fatah Movement (Palestinian National Liberation Movement).

In 1964, Arafat created a new organization to reaffirm his aspirations and his people to possess an autonomous state in the face of the territorial ambitions of Israel and their Arab neighbors. As a result, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was created, supported by the President of Egypt, Gamal Abdel Nasser.

Thus began the so-called nation of Palestine.