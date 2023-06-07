What the Republicans Do Wrong Campaigning the Democrats Do Right

by Mark Schwendau

The field of presidential candidates for 2024 is growing on both sides. For the Democrats, thus far, it appears to be incumbent Joe Biden, Marianne Williamson, and Robert F Kennedy Jr. For the Republicans, thus far, it is former President Donald Trump, Niki Haley, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, Perry Johnson, Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Chris Christie, Ryan Binkley, and Doug Burgham.

So thus far, you have 3 Democrats and 12 Republicans, most of whom the public does not know.

So that is the first problem, candidates running without name recognition or association, which is a common issue to most American voters. Most Americans are not all that well educated in politics, probably because they spend so much time working to pay the taxes these politicians create.

Another problem is almost half of the Republican voters do not know who got their foot up in politics because of Donald Trump serving as their mentor. So, there are really only two reasons all these Republicans would run against Donald Trump;

They smell blood in the water due to all the phony Trump prosecutions going on around the country in New York, Washington, and Atlanta.

They figure Trump might pick them to be his next vice presidential running mate if he, once again, winds up being the last man standing after the primaries.

The thing about Trump’s base, though, is it is solid, and it is growing. He is the first president we have had in a very long time who left office proclaiming, “Promises made, promises kept!”

Of course, gaslighting critics will point to things such as building the wall and having Mexico pay for it as un-kept promises. Those are both lies on two fronts; First, Mexico does very well financially in illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking. Under Trump, those activities were greatly diminished. Mexico paid a heavy price with Trump in office. Second, Congress did everything it could to run interference and hamper those things Trump wanted to accomplish, and one of those was building “the wall.”

The Republican field is too large and a distraction to the real issues facing this country. Also, not all Republicans are recognized as Republicans. Some of them are suspected of being globalists or what President Trump has termed “the Uniparty,” meaning some Republicans are walking in lockstep with the Democrats and globalists when they cast their House and Senate votes.

You never hear of Democrats openly attacking the Bidens, the Obamas, and the Clintons. When they do contradict one another, it is done with dignity and respect, absent a personal attack. Some have implied it is because they fear for their lives if they were to do so. That may well be the case, but from the point of view of John Q. Public, it appears they have their act together and are more mature.

So Republicans have a lot to learn from their colleagues across the aisle. Chris Christie announced his candidacy and promptly attacked former President Trump saying, “We can’t be the party of vindictiveness and vendettas.” Most Americans would disagree, stating, “We can’t be the voters who continue to bury our heads in the sand believing America is too big to fail!” Christie has also said he is running to “take Trump out.”

Good luck with that, Chris. Trump is polling at 54% of all 12 Republican candidates, which begs the question, “Why are the rest of you 11 here?!”

Trump has every right to get a second term and even scores after being elected. But do you really call cleaning out corrupt government evening scores, though? I don’t think so. Knowing Trump, it will be more about righting some wrongs, and since Kristie has been part of the Trump inner circle, he should know this and should have been speaking out against the injustices and negligence of both the FBI and DOJ. Instead, he said nothing.

Most Americans do not want the Republican candidates sniping at each other like school-age children and that goes for former President Trump as well. Sure, “Chris Christie Kreme” was funny in 2016 but Trump needs to become more mature in his mission.

Still, the three things that attract voters to Donald Trump are his high intellect, which is the foundation for any great sense of humor, and his ability to read his audience as to what they really want for the future of their country.

As a result, people often want to join Trump in flaming his and America’s enemies. Might I suggest Mike Pence be called “Mike ReprePENCEable” in 2023?

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

