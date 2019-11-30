What we know about the al Qaeda terrorist who killed 2 on London Bridge

London’s Metropolitan Police identified the London Bridge terrorist as 28-year-old Usman Khan. He lived in Staffordshire, about 150 miles northwest of London.

Neil Basu, the department’s assistant commissioner for specialist operations, said police are not actively searching for anyone else in connection with the attack.

THEY KNEW ALL ABOUT KHAN, WERE REHABILITATING HIM

Khan was arrested in 2012 for terrorism offenses and was released in December 2018, Basu said. He was on a “tag” [MONITOR] for and had connections to “Islamist terror groups.”

The Guardian reported that the suspect was convicted as part of the “2010 Stock Exchange plot.”

Nine men pleaded guilty over the incident in 2012.

A 2012 article in BBC reported that Khan was among nine men who were arrested in 2010 and “plotted to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp.” Three of the men, including Khan, were described then by BBC as “all members of an al-Qaeda inspired terror group” who “received indeterminate sentences for public protection at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.”

BBC added, “The court heard they had planned to raise funds for a terrorist camp in Pakistan and recruit Britons to attend.” Khan was 20 at the time and received at least eight years in prison. The story called the suspects “British nationals of Bangladeshi and Pakistani origin” and “Islamic fundamentalists.”

Met Police said the suspect attended an event called “Learning Together” when the attack broke out.

“The circumstances, as we currently understand them, are that the attacker attended an event earlier on Friday afternoon at Fishmonger’s Hall called ‘Learning Together’.

In other words, he was at one of the rehab lectures. They were rehabilitating him shortly before he murdered two Londoners — a month before Christmas — and wounded three others now hospitalized.