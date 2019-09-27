What We Know About the Whistleblower So Far

WHO IS THIS GOSSIP AND WHO IS BEHIND HIM

The whistleblowing CIA agent is actually a gossipmonger. The anonymous tattletale presented no evidence and only relayed hearsay, second- and third-hand, in his complaint. While we know from the NY Times that he is a CIA agent once assigned to the White House, we don’t know too much more. Investigative reporter Paul Sperry says he’s hearing the man is one of John Brennan’s’ “humps.”

What we do know is he is represented by lawyer Andrew Bakaj. Bakaj has deep ties to the Democrat Party and interned for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton in 2001.

Republican-tied attorney Joseph diGenova and the partner in his law firm Victoria Toensing tied him to George Soros.

“Joe Biden shook down the Ukrainian government. It’s very simple,” diGenova said on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity Tonight” on Thursday.

His wife Victoria Toensing followed up by saying the entire fiasco is tied to George Soros.

“On these false statements how did that work?” Toensing said. “U.S. and other people made false statements about him. Yeah, that was George Soros funded NGOs who were also in bed with the State Department,” she continued.

“My last point here. The whistleblower sprinkles throughout his document footnotes referring to a publication with the initials OCCRP. One guess, Sean, who funds OCCRP [Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project].

“George Soros.”

DiGenova added: “Soros’s dirty money is all over this story.”

Dirty money and George Soros #Hannity is all over this #CreepyJoeBiden Corruption Scandal Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing have even more proof pic.twitter.com/f8CTBtEoje — Bob_Ewashington (@BobEwashington) September 27, 2019

Fox News does not really deal with the corrupt Mr. Soros. In fact, Chris Farrell, an investigator for Judicial Watch, has been banned from Fox News for mentioning Soros.

The Republicans want to know why the gossipy CIA agent’s sources didn’t come forward themselves since they would actually qualify for whistleblower status.

The leaking is a felony and it is very damaging to our national security. What foreign leader will want to speak with the President off the record? Perhaps that is the goal, but it puts our nation in grave danger. Republicans are now trying to find the felonious leakers and they demand to know who the gossipmonger is too.