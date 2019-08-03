What We Know So Far About the El Paso Shooting

There was a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall, at the Wal-Mart. At least one person is in custody and multiple people are deceased. CNN reports three people are in custody, but that report appears to be inaccurate. There are possibly multiple shooting scenes, police are checking.

There is police confirmation that at least one suspect is a 21-year-old male. There is a confirmed photo below.

Witness Vanessa Saenz says she saw a man in a black t-shirt and cargo pants “pointing at people and just shooting.”

The last thing I saw was him walking into Walmart.

We have a name but we will wait until we have more confirmation. If it is the man named, he is mentally ill.

KTSM confirmed this is the photo of the shooter:



This photo isn’t confirmed by police:

The photo came from BNL News. He allegedly turned 21 this week.

CNN reports at least 22 people have been injured in the shooting at a shopping center in El Paso.

Eleven of the victims have been transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to Ryan Mielke, the hospital’s Director of Public Affairs. Their injuries range from severe to non-life threatening.

Del Sol Medical Center has also received 11 people from the scene of the shooting, according to hospital spokesman Victor Guerrero.

El Paso Shooting — What we know so far:

—No longer an active shooter situation

—one person in custody

—multiple fatalities https://t.co/4YDb7WiopY pic.twitter.com/Z2IWlNjvsR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 3, 2019

A man who was shopping at the Cielo Vista mall describes hearing gunshots and fleeing with other shoppers, including some children. pic.twitter.com/ET8GT6nKh7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2019

THESE CLIPS ARE VERY GRAPHIC

The one on this link is too graphic for us to post. The next one is graphic as well, but it’s not as bad.

Warning: This video contains graphic content. Victims of the shooting in the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas are transported and treated by emergency responders Saturday pic.twitter.com/zYBEVQL494 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 3, 2019

STATEMENTS SO FAR

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Walmart responds to the shooting at their El Paso location: pic.twitter.com/OVOkVO9o3U — Disaster Alert ⚠ (@DisasterAlert19) August 3, 2019

Statement on shooting in El Paso: pic.twitter.com/hsCXYGNLGg — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 3, 2019

Beto and Booker released statements. Beto cried.