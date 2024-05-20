What’s With This Pope??? He Needs to Stop Talking

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

As a Catholic, I am having a hard time with Francis as my Pope. I would ignore him, but then he stirs up trouble. He doesn’t care that massive immigration is ruining Italy. While he claims it’s about his deep concern, where is his concern as to what this will do to the citizens?

Pope Benedict was a wonderful man, and now we’re stuck with Francis.

Francis is surrounded by walls that protect him. When he’s not insulting conservatives with his ignorant views, he’s telling everyone to open their borders to God knows who.

Why doesn’t he take in these people sleeping outside the Vatican? He’s being hypocritical.

This is what we have to feel sorry for and sacrifice for.

He seems nice:

These are people who want to destroy Christians. How stupid or ideologically bent is this Pope?

Both Norah O’Donnell and Pope Francis live in mansions. Why don’t they open their doors? No, they want the rest of us to do it. Francis thinks it’s madness for Texas to try to close its borders. The madness is Francis.


