What’s With This Pope??? He Needs to Stop Talking

As a Catholic, I am having a hard time with Francis as my Pope. I would ignore him, but then he stirs up trouble. He doesn’t care that massive immigration is ruining Italy. While he claims it’s about his deep concern, where is his concern as to what this will do to the citizens?

Pope Benedict was a wonderful man, and now we’re stuck with Francis.

Francis is surrounded by walls that protect him. When he’s not insulting conservatives with his ignorant views, he’s telling everyone to open their borders to God knows who.

Worth noting that Vatican City is surrounded by walls and nobody gets in without permission. https://t.co/8ZCdo1zxvN — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 20, 2024

Why doesn’t he take in these people sleeping outside the Vatican? He’s being hypocritical.

In Rome the doors of the Vatican are closed to illegal immigrants. Pope Francis wants to welcome. but not at his house. pic.twitter.com/iv2h0sxpSB — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 10, 2023

This is what we have to feel sorry for and sacrifice for.

ROUND THEM UP AND DEPORT THESE INVADERS. THEYRE NO GOOD. https://t.co/i9VR9Z72PI — Dolly (@DollyD2022) May 13, 2024

In Netherlands usual suspects attack a defenseless Dutch boy and throw him onto the tracks. No one intervenes to defend poor victim. Is this Europe you want for your children? pic.twitter.com/YqUBvXLG47 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 19, 2024

He seems nice:

These are people who want to destroy Christians. How stupid or ideologically bent is this Pope?

This is not Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh, it is Macron’s France. pic.twitter.com/ATbtEVxlWf — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 19, 2024

Polish tourist shocked by what he sees in Paris. pic.twitter.com/sRzf6mNGnL — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 16, 2024

Both Norah O’Donnell and Pope Francis live in mansions. Why don’t they open their doors? No, they want the rest of us to do it. Francis thinks it’s madness for Texas to try to close its borders. The madness is Francis.

“It’s a joke. Don’t take it badly,” says Pope Francis, laughing as he and @NorahODonnell discuss their family heritage. https://t.co/kUqnmR9g8l pic.twitter.com/wdFl4FdNyr — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 19, 2024

