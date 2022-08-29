When Raw Power Rules by David Reavill

It has been a long time coming. The recent raid on Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar a Lago, was our final introduction to the new America. A place I call the “People’s Republic of America.”

Step by step, this Administration in Washington has moved us closer to this day. But Mar a Lago became the grand finale, the moment it was clear that all of us, including former Presidents, were now living under the power of this new State.

Like the Death Star in the movie Star Wars, it seems that none can stand against this incredible force.

For two hundred years, the former United States of America had, as its Hallmark, the peaceful transition of power. We were a nation of laws, we said, where the traditions of our country put laws above men. We were not like those petty dictators who ruled simply by exercising their power.

Leaders like Stalin, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot. Places where they put their political opposition in jail, or worse. Stalin used the Gulag liberally, and those who disagreed were never heard from again. Places like Cambodia, where the world did not learn of the true horrors until well after Pol Pot left this mortal coil, and the stacks upon stacks of skulls, his opposition, were uncovered.

These are places where there is no rule of law. There is only the exercise of raw political power, where one man wields the full coercive might of the State. Mar a Lago vividly demonstrated that’s where this country is today.

The opposition argues the fine points of the constitution. If I hear one more time that Joe Biden “can’t” do this or that, I think I’ll scream. Joe Biden most definitely can do this and that. And he demonstrates it daily.

He forgave student loans, sent unlimited funds to Ukraine, printed stimulus checks for everyone, and blocked oil pipelines left and right. But perhaps most compelling, he can have his political opposition arrested and harassed. Lead Peter Navarro away in shackles, have a swat team raid Roger Stone in the predawn hours, Paul Manafort, and now send the FBI to rummage through a former President’s home.

Here’s the message loud and clear. If you oppose this President, you risk having the full power of the national police, otherwise known as the FBI, and other agencies and authorities descend on you at any time. Opposition is the crime, and the raw exercise of power is the method.

Any Constitutional issue here is purely incidental. These fine points of the law are as outdated as a ballpoint pen or cursive writing. They may look familiar, but they are part of our ancient history. We are now living in the People’s Republic of America.

Many on our side, the opposition, continue to argue against the Mar a Lago raid, as if there is an issue arising from the National Archives or Top Secret Clearance. Don’t be silly. Those issues are no longer relevant.

Former Administratons have already established that these regulations no longer apply. Can a former President take home “secret documents?” Of course, Obama took thousands for his yet to be build library. So shouldn’t any former President should be permitted to do the same?

Can top secret access be allowed in a private residence? Remember, Hillary Clinton had a top-secret internet server in her bathroom. So shouldn’t any former President should be allowed to do likewise?

There is no longer legal precedence or “Stare Decisis.” What came before no longer applies. So what if Obama or Clinton were allowed to do these things? That doesn’t matter in Trump’s case. What matters is that he is part of the opposition. And he’s no longer in power.

I believe that most Americans see this as the raw, unfettered exercise of power. And decided to rule, and that’s the appropriate word. They’ve chosen not to represent us, but to rule us. This group in Washington has thrown off all the laws and traditions of this nation.

And as such, they are acting outside the bounds of traditional American governance. We need to recognize this. This government has gone rogue. Opposing them with conventional means of petition and redress will not work. Turning to the courts has proven to be slow and ineffective.

The one method that has proven to work has been to shine the spotlight on their deeds. The former reality TV Star, Donald Trump, has proven to be a master at this. By directing the nation’s attention at just how far the current clan in Washington will go, he shows them for the petty tyrants that they are. We are all aware of their massive overreach at Mar a Lago because Trump himself first “tweeted” that his home was being raided.

And that’s the real power in this country, the overwhelming power of a well-informed, willing-to-act public that will stand against this new government of the “Peoples Republic” and bring it back to the “United States of America.”

Concerted, massive demonstration still works. Farmers in Denmark, marchers in Australia, yellow vests in Paris, and Melbourne demonstrators, are all proving this today.

We, the People, can overturn Governments, rewrite unjust laws, and banish tyrants when we stand up and make our voices heard.