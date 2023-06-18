When The Dodgers Celebrated Religions Instead Of Mocking Them

by David Reavill

This Year A Precedence, Next Year A Tradition

It seems to be the way things are happening in this country. The progressives begin with a surreptitious attack on society’s norms and values. Statues are torn down, sidewalks become toilets, and sex becomes a public demonstration. But it always begins quietly, subtly, for only a select few.

That’s just what happened this weekend over at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers for those who don’t follow the sport, are one of the most famous of all Baseball Teams. For me, they are simply my favorite. I grew up listening to the Dodgers on my first radio. A compact transistor radio that Santa gave me one Christmas.

It allowed me to follow the game from where ever I might be. Through the mellifluous voice of their legendary announcer Vince Scully, I literally grew up following the Dodger’s run for the Pennant. Sometimes successful, most times not, they were one of the most exciting teams in a fascinating sport.

Of course, my favorite player was Sandy Koufax, the indomitable left-hander that Scully would describe to perfection: “Here’s the windup and the pitch…strike three, he’s OUT.” It was a description that we often heard back then, as Koufax had become the most dominant pitcher in the league and the Strike Out King.

What’s more, Koufax represented the burgeoning megalopolis that was Los Angeles back in the day—a diverse community built on the shared foundation of traditional values. There was the Hispanic Community, which was overwhelmingly Catholic, the Church-going Protestants from the West Side, and, of course, Koufax was Jewish, so much so that he would refuse to pitch in a World Series Game when it interfered with his observances of the Jewish High Holidays.

The Dodgers had no problem with that back then. When their star player, a pitcher who was almost certain to deliver a victory that day, said he had to answer to a Higher Power, the Dodgers respected that. The O’Malleys, who owned the team, were brought up in a traditional Irish Catholic Home: an upbringing in the respected religion and the shared values of Protestants, Catholics, and Jews.

So the opening game of the 1965 World Series fell on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in Judaism. Koufax went to the Temple and not to the game. The Press in the day made a stink. Koufax should pitch, they cried; religion did not have a place in modern secular America. But the Dodgers knew better. There is a higher calling that even the World Series and the Dodgers would support Koufax’s decision.

It turned out that the Dodger’s decision was just what their fans had hoped for. Yes, we knew that it could cost us a win, but it was worth it to support the values of our community. From that point on, for the next couple of decades, the Dodgers became one of the most popular teams in Baseball, setting attendance record year after year.

In 1965 the Dodgers saw 2.5 million fans come through the turnstiles, nearly double the major league average of 1.3 million attendance. The next year that number climbed to 2.6 million. Of course, it helped that with Koufax pitching, the Dodgers were contending for the World Series, which they won in 1965, the year Koufax sat out Game 1.

For 140 years, the Dodgers have been the place to go for harmony and community—the place where different languages are spoken, and different cultures and religions are celebrated.

Unfortunately, that tradition of harmony was broken this weekend. Quietly, with few in attendance, the Dodgers began a new tradition this weekend—a tradition of mockery and disdain. Where traditional values are not only not celebrated, they are ridiculed.

Hours before the game was to begin, the Dodgers marched out two representatives of the most radical of the Sexual Liberation Movement. The group has named themselves the “Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence,” a satire of the Catholic Nuns. In words and actions, these “Sisters” mock Catholic Traditions. While their aim may be to promote a different sexual orientation, they do so by tearing down what most of us consider sacred.

For the Dodgers, and indeed the nation as a whole, it has taken generations to build the communities that now exist. Until recently, almost all of us considered America to be the greatest nation on earth. A county where different cultures and religions came together to accomplish great things. The Dodgers were the epitome of that, with their multicultural fans and their multicultural players.

This weekend that changed. For the first time, the Dodgers introduced a new dimension, a dimension that sought not so much to promote their values, as to tear down other’s values. It was a direct attack on those same traditional values that the Dodgers have traded on since Sandy Koufax sat out a World Series Game. The Dodgers have enjoyed the goodwill of the vast religious community of Los Angeles, but that’s about to come to an en

Koufax Game 7 World Series

