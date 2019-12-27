When WaPo Slams Rachel Maddow for Lying to Her Audience

Left-wing writer Erik Wemple slammed Rachel Maddow for her irresponsible coverage of the Steele dossier and he did it on the opinion pages of The Washington Post. He laid out a timeline of her hyping the fraudulent dossier for three years to her naive and trusting audience.

It was brutal. He found her reporting “misleading and dishonest,” and done to boost her ratings. He said she engaged in “a pattern of misleading and dishonest asymmetry.”

Brit Hume called it “withering” and noted that people still think the dossier was verified. He wrote — This is withering, yet to this day there are people claiming the dossier has mostly been verified. It has not.

Matt Wolking wrote on Twitter, This is a brutal exposing of Rachel Maddow’s disinformation campaign, but the ending is just an absolutely fatal blow. Rachel Maddow rooted for the Steele dossier to be true. Then it fell apart.

Eli Lake writes, @ErikWemple does a forensic post mortem on@maddow’s reporting on the Steele Dossier. “She was there for the bunkings, absent for the debunkings — a pattern of misleading and dishonest asymmetry.”

Why isn’t this front-page news? By rights, she should not survive this, but the media is ignoring it. How do people accept anything that comes out of MSNBC?

Mike Cernovitch asks, “If you were a social media company, would you find it odd that no media outlet contacts you asking why Maddow hasn’t been banned, given that she has spread discredited conspiracy theories and other disinformation?”

It is amazing that the not-conservative Erik Wemple is exposing the fraud that Maddow is, but is anyone listening?

Seth Abramson, her comrade who wrote Proof of Conspiracy, responded with more hysterical misreporting in a series of tweets. We’re only posting one. That’s enough.

In early 2017, media reported Steele saying 70% of the raw intel in the dossier was accurate, and that the whole was comprised of public info, some accurate nonpublic info, a few wrong things, and much that hadn’t been or couldn’t be corroborated. That’s still where we are today. https://t.co/xCwTcvzu84 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) December 26, 2019

He’s rationalizing, attempting to save his reputation.

The dossier was the basis on which the FBI spied on the Trump campaign and it was a complete fraud. Even when she knew the truth, she continued to fool her viewers.

It wasn’t only her. This entire Russia-Trump collusion story was media-driven in coordination with the Democrat Party, by design or happenstance.

Such is the state of the media today.

The sad result in all this is people like actress Sharon Stone and so many others refuse to believe the truth and the lie continues.

Yet much of it has. The peeing on the mattress has not been verified, I’ll give you that. But knowing Trump, it’s easy to imagine how that would be true. — Sharon Stone (@catwoman1351) December 26, 2019

Who said it was not true? Nobody — Susan (@deletedump) December 27, 2019