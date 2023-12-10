When Will It Stop? Welfare Mom Cloaks the Clerk

Michigan resident Shelby Parham, a 20-year-old with a one-year-old baby, was very unhappy to find out her EBT welfare card didn’t cover her purchases. She did what anyone would do when faced with a teeny bit of stress. She clocked the 49-year-old clerk and rendered her unconscious.

This ridiculous attacker thinks she’s entitled. She asked the clerk to delete some items, but the clerk couldn’t jump to her command, so she followed her and struck her in the face.

The victim lost consciousness “for a bit’ and went to the hospital with a head injury.

Shelby was arrested after she sucker punched her. We imagine her child will grow up just like her – we’re only guessing, of course.

