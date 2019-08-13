When Will Kamala Care About the Rule of Law & Real Problems Facing Americans

Kamala Harris is not concerned about real problems concerning Americans, especially the massive, unsustainable influx of unvetted foreigners who are costing the U.S. taxpayer enormous amounts of money and destroying our rule of law. The numbers of foreigners pouring in — that we know about — are down to 82,000 from 144,000 a month, but that is still a huge number.

Kamala doesn’t even consider the rule of law in this. What she is concerned about is making sure people coming in illegally are safe from deportation.

To make her illogical points, she claims the President is vilifying a whole group of people. Oddly, the only ones vilifying foreigners are the Democrats, by falsely claiming the President is vilifying them. What they have on their side is the media that lies, covers-up facts, and smears the opponents for them.

What she doesn’t say in this next clip is the recent crackdown of a relatively small number of people here illegally was directed at criminals.

This dishonest woman wants to define our values, not according to the rule of law, but according to the New Left Democrat ideology.

Trump’s latest crackdown on immigration is part of his ongoing campaign to vilify a whole group of people. It’s indefensible. No familyt should live in fear of feeding, housing, or caring for their kids. pic.twitter.com/hDpU7cmTyD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2019

She’s running for President, yet she opposes DHS/ICE enforcing the rule of law, the American Laws.

“Trump administration has directed DHS to conduct these raids as part of what I believe is this administration’s campaign of terror…To make whole populations of people afraid to go to work,” Sen. Kamala Harris said Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

“Children are afraid to go to school for fear that when they come home, their parents won’t be there,” Sen. Harris continued.

Sen. Harris was referring to the raids that were carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday. A total of 680 illegal immigrants were arrested and 300 were released the same day for humanitarian reasons.

Agents targeted a food processing plant in Mississippi and swarmed the facility with federal search warrants in hand.

She wants no one deported, including criminals, no matter the cost to Americans, no matter the threat to Americans’ safety.

This Administration’s campaign of terror must end. pic.twitter.com/hB8t9DzANC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2019

Trump offered the Democrats a great amnesty deal for 1.8 million Dreamers and Democrats turned it down cold. They won’t allow Trump to have any success. He represents traditional America and they want no part of it or the Constitution.

Dreamers like Iran Carlos motivate me to keep speaking up and fight for a pathway to citizenship. You are not alone. We are with you. pic.twitter.com/7gTkoinH5X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2019

No one is above the law allegedly, but Kamala hopes to be.