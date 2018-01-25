When You’re in Jail for Handing Out Straws, You Know You’re in California

Criminalizing straw dispensing!

If you are a waiter who hands out a straw without being asked, you could go to jail for six months and have to pay a $1,000 fine because you are hurting the turtles.

Ian Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California’s lower house, has introduced a bill to stop sit-down restaurants from offering customers straws with their beverages unless they are asked for one.

“We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans,” Calderon explained in a press release.

It’s not just California, it’s Seattle too. Seattle will make a criminal out of you over utensils too!

Calderon, along with news outlets writing about this issue—from CNN to the San Francisco Chronicle—claim that without question that 500 million plastic straws a day, some of them, end up in waterways. The National Park Service said it but they got it from the recycling company Eco-Cycle. Eco-Cycle has no data whatsoever but if they say it, it’s good enough for California loons to put you in prison.

The Eco-Cycle loons have a Be Straw Free campaign going because what could be more important?

Actually, Eco-Cycle has proof on that 500 million straws. A phone survey by a then-9-year old Milo Cress is the basis for the claim.

Good enough for me! Yes sir!

The California Costal Commission during its annual Coastal Cleanup Day claimed a total of 835,425 straws and stirrers since 1988, or about 4.1 percent of debris collected.

Who knows where they got that. Probably from some 9-year old.

Good enough for me!

And you think you’re free? Sorry, you’re not dumbass.