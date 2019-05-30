Where are Republicans, media? What about presumption of innocence?

Where are the Republicans and where were they yesterday when our rule of law was violated? The media dishonestly supported the destruction of our rule of law during Mueller’s speech in which he indicted the President without a crime while pretending he wasn’t.

Without the presumption of innocence, we are cooked. It’s impossible to prove innocence against baseless allegations.

Mueller said, “If we had confidence the President did not clearly commit a crime, we would have said so.” He turned American jurisprudence upside down, taking the standard of innocence until proven guilty and reverse it.

He smeared the President because he didn’t prove he was innocent.

Democrats are on the verge of completely abandoning the Western rule of law and appear to think nothing of our values or culture. The media is corrupt and Republicans are MIA.

True patriots stand alone.

Yesterday, Robert Mueller deprived the President of the presumption of innocence and due process. It wasn’t only yesterday, it was during his entire probe and in his report. He did it with the full encouragement of the Democrat Party.

Is this how it works? Isn’t it the other way around? You look for evidence that a crime was committed, and if you don’t find it you say “we didn’t find any.” You don’t look for evidence that it wasn’t and then say, “we couldn’t find evidence of innocence.” https://t.co/nkMeI2O2BA — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 29, 2019

Lou Dobbs wants to know where the Republicans and the media are. Where are our leaders? Leaders Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy have become invisible.

LOU DOBBS, A TRUE AMERICAN, WONDERED ALSO

“I’m going to say this is as sweetly and gently as I can,” Dobbs said on his Fox Business show last night, “Where are the Republicans in the Senate, and why isn’t there a response to the mendacity, the viciousness, the vileness of the Democrats as they attack this president!?” he asked on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

His guest Ed Rollins agreed.

“Well, I watch TV all day today, and they were missing in action totally,” Rollins said. “There was nobody out there basically defending this president, and it was easy to defend. This was the most outrageous thing I’ve seen in my 50 years around politics.”

“And at the end of the day, just because Democrats don’t have the guts to move forward on impeachment, because it’ll cost them and cost them dearly, they’re going to basically drag this thing out with their six or seven investigating committees in the House and try and find stuff that’s not there,” he continued. “And it’s time for it all to go away.”

WILL REPUBLICANS EVER STAND UP

Dobbs then asked Rollins whether Republicans will ever crawl out from under their rock and “stand up with this president.”

“I certainly hope so, and I’ll lose all faith in the Republican Party — and it’s pretty small at this point in time — if they don’t stand up,” Rollins replied, before dinging congressional Democrat leaders again, including House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler, for their cowardice.

“Equally as important, gutless Democrats I think are having a hard time with all of this, and they realize the consequences of the election,” he said.” The speaker is all over the place today trying to try to make sure, and Nadler — he’s been wanting to do this for months now — is still not being brave and courageous. They want a roadmap handed to them that says basically here’s how to indict him, here’s how to get rid of him, and there’s not one.”

This isn’t only about standing up for President Trump, it’s standing up for the rule of law and the presumption of innocence.