Where Are the Rest of the J6 Capitol Videos?

by Mark Schwendau

And why did Tucker Carlson of Fox News stop showing them after one night?

We were promised a series of these videos with explanation by Carlson from the 44,000 hours released by House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). We also reported how Mike Lindell threatened McCarthy with litigation if he did not release those videos to his Lindell TV network. The American public has a moral and legal right to see all of these hours of video since they were bought and paid for by us, the people!

Instead, both leaders of the blue and red sides of the “Uniparty,” as former President Trump calls them, came out swinging against Tucker Carlson, demanding his boss, Rupert Murdoch, cancel the rest of his series.

Chuck Schumer came off like the kid caught with his hand in the cookie jar.

“Last night, Fox News, with Speaker McCarthy as a willing, capable, and powerful accomplice, aired one of the most shameful hours we have ever seen in the history — in the entire history of cable television,” Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. “Tucker Carlson is a propagandist publicly pretending to be a newsman.” Schumer read from a lengthy prepared statement on the Senate floor where his rant went so far as to threaten Carlson with a loss of his First Amendment right to free speech by having his boss bridal him.

Mitch McConnell came off like somebody on the CCP’s payroll.

“It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official (Chief Tom Manger) here at the Capitol thinks,” Mitch McConnell (R-KY) told reporters at a press briefing.

Also, the following Tuesday after Carlson’s explosive show, Chief J. Tom Manger asked a statement be read at roll call meetings for rank-and-file and posted on all Capitol Police bulletin boards. In that memo, obtained by NPR, Manger listed a series of falsehoods portrayed by Fox:

Carlson pushed “outrageous and false” allegations that officers acted as “tour guides.” Manger refuted that characterization saying that officers who were severely outnumbered were using “de-escalation tactics to try to talk rioters into getting each other to leave the building.”

The program “cherry-picked from the calmer moments” outside the violent attack to push a false narrative dismissing the violence of the siege.

The Fox News host claimed fallen officer Brian Sicknick’s death had “nothing to do with his heroic actions on January 6.” The department maintains, Manger wrote, “that had Officer Sicknick not fought valiantly for hours on the day he was violently assaulted, Officer Sicknick would not have died the next day.”

Chief Tom Manger comes off as yet another partisan Democrat shill more interested in towing the party line than enforcing the rule of law and disseminating justice.

To the first point, most American have eyes and a functioning brain. To try to put a different spin on anything other than what we saw of “QAnon Shaman” (a.k.a. Jacob Chansley) being escorted around the Capitol by two police officers is both laughable and insulting. It is called “gaslighting.”

To the second point, one can only assume Manger so quickly picked up on the phrase “cherry-picked” to use against Tucker Carlson’s reporting, as that is exactly what he and the House Democrats did in the J6 Unselect Committee hearings. The term for this psychosis (when you falsely accuse somebody of doing something you have actually done) is called “projected guilt.

To the third point, I will offer this because it is easier and funnier for me…

According to the United States Capitol Police, the “Medical Examiner Finds USCP Officer Brian Sicknick Died of Natural Causes.”

And since this report on Manger’s official website is dated April 19, 2021, he lied and knew he was lying when he had this read into this statement released to the public. But he need not feel bad about himself as a partisan hack liar of the DNC… Attorney General Merrick Garland is also a liar on the matter, as seen here also coming to protect the narrative the day after Tucker Carlson’s Monday night show of last week:

No, A.G. Garland, five Capitol Police officers did NOT die that day, and you are now a proven LIAR and unfit for office! RESIGN!

The real problem with what we see in this scenario today is that people like law enforcement officers and lawyers have a moral and professional obligation to support the due process of those accused of crimes. When they fail to do that, they are exposing themselves as tyrannical fascists similar to other socialist and communist countries, and that is NOT who we are as Americans. The accused are entitled to due process.

The judicial process is the foundation of our justice system. It ensures cases are heard and resolved in a court of law. Central to this process is the principle defendants are entitled to a fair trial. This includes the right to access all evidence that may help them defend themselves, including exculpatory evidence. This is called “discovery.”

Exculpatory evidence could demonstrate the defendant is not guilty or may reduce their culpability, such as they were not aware they were doing anything wrong (like the people invited into the Capitol on the east side of the building by the Capitol Police). The prosecution must provide the defense with all exculpatory evidence promptly. Failure to disclose exculpatory evidence infringes on a defendant’s constitutional rights and can significantly impact the outcome of a trial. Therefore, it constitutes malpractice as a fraud by the prosecution.

The judicial process is intended to be fair and equitable for the accused and accusers. Defendants are entitled to a fair hearing in a trial based on the evidence presented in court. Exculpatory evidence is a critical aspect of this process. It can mean the difference between a guilty and an innocent verdict by a judge and/or jury. Thereafter it can affect the severity of the sentence handed down.

When prosecutors withhold exculpatory evidence, they violate the principles of due process, which can lead to wrongful convictions, and Tucker Carlson has now proven this has occurred in the trial of Jacob Chansley. And while it is not necessary to make A.G. Merrick Garland look any worse than he already does, it is to be noted Chansley is a Navy Veteran who suffers from some mental issues. People with such issues are usually given lesser sentences and required to get court-ordered mental health help outside of a prison setting.

Convictions have been overturned in court due to withheld exculpatory evidence. If America’s justice system is still working as designed, that should begin happening now. In the cases of the J6 protestors who are in the process of trial or have already been convicted, releasing these videos could impact the outcomes of their cases. The release of these videos ensures the judicial process is served and defendants receive justice, whether guilty or innocent.

All three political leaders mentioned in this article, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and Merrick Garland, were lawyers before entering politics. All three have now proven themselves guilty of malpractice and should be so charged, impeached, and disbarred. That is how America is supposed to work.

People who protested at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, made consistent and persistent claims that the information portrayed by the mainstream media and the J6 un-Select Committee was not a true representation of what went down. It did not represent the actual events as they played out. Those questioning the narrative were censored and ridiculed on social media platforms. I was one of those attacked by the Deep State trolls, and yet my questions remain the same and unanswered:

Why did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decline President Donald Trump’s offer and suggestion of calling up 20,000 National Guard troops to keep the peace that day?

And why did the media not correctly support President Donald Trump as being innocent since the trouble at the Capitol began before President Trump was done speaking and the crowd who supported him began to walk to the Capitol?

Why did Capitol Police let people in on the east side of the Capitol while using riot gear to stop them on the west side?

Why was an unarmed Air Force Veteran named Ashli Babbitt shot almost point blank in the chest by Capitol Police with no investigation relative to improper use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer?

What right does Congress think they have to withhold evidence of a supposed “insurrection” that wound up being a government-orchestrated PSYOP?

“Psychological operations (PSYOPs) are operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.” – Wikipedia.

Ray Epps was never questioned or prosecuted when he was a proven provocateur in both video and audio? Why? (Even before the new videos now held by Tucker Carlson.)

The Internet Equality Summit will take up the issue of narrative censorship this May. I will address this conference in a future submission.

In the meantime, WE, THE PEOPLE, demand we see all 44,000 hours of January 6, 2021, Capitol building security footage, as is our right!

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related