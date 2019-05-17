Where is anti-Trumper outrage over China’s Muslim concentration camps

There is too much about China that people don’t understand and the corrupt media is a good reason why that is the case. There is one thing in particular that people need to know. For all the left’s/anti-Trumper’s insistence that they care about Muslims, they have said nothing about China locking up a million Muslims in their dungeons.

Where is the outrage? The fraudulent Islamophobia outrage and anger over Trump tweets stir more anger than the horrendous abuses of Muslims by Chinese Communists.

That is sick and the media has a lot to do with it, along with greed.

British columnist Daniel Hannan would like to know why the anti-Trumpers aren’t outraged by China’s camps. but rant over tweets.

China has locked a million Muslims in concentration camps purely because they are Muslims. If that bothers you less than precise definitions of Islamophobia in Britain or unpleasant Tweets by Donald Trump, you need to ask yourself some hard questions. https://t.co/16XJKGay9U — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) May 17, 2019

THE TOTALITARIANS

The Communists are forcibly transforming the Uighurs, a Turkic Muslim people, as Mao might have done. They are making them eat pork, drink alcohol, and shave their beards. They subject them to forced labor.

These abominations rarely get any coverage in the media.

The Chinese like to say their concentration camps are “education centers.” In fact, they are interning an entire population because they hate religion and because there can be no way but their totalitarian way. Their modern world, the one that is most profitable for the elites, must eliminate any culture that does not conform.

Hannan concludes in The Washington Examiner article linked in the tweet above: In pursuit of commercial gain, modern China is doing something that we associate with Hitler and Stalin, namely locking up whole populations on ethnic and religious grounds. If you’re more bothered by Trump saying hurtful things, you need to ask yourself some hard questions about what motivates you.

Keep in mind that capitalism is the one system that tends to eliminate communism.